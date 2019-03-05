Prophet William Emeka at a previous court appearance in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate's Court. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Self-proclaimed prophet William Emeka will soon find out at which high court he will be put on trial for allegedly raping and sexually assaulting members of his congregation.



The Bronkhorstspruit “man of God” was arrested late last year when locals burnt one of his church branches amid allegations that he had raped and sexually assaulted at least seven church members.





His court appearances have always been characterised with drama, in and outside the courtroom, as his supporters clashed with people supporting the victims.





His supporters have always been strongly vocal that their Congolese leader was targeted and framed by people he couldn’t lure to his churches.





Emeka appeared briefly at the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court to learn that he would return on April 16. On his return, the court will give the prophet a date for his trial at a high court.





EFF supporters said they had mixed emotions at the court’s decision to move to trial to a high court instead of at the local court.





EFF sub-regional convenor Oliver Mogoru said: “We are happy with the speedy process in this case but we will push to find out why the case should be moved to a high court far away from this place. We think it is an issue of public interest and as locals we need to know what will happen.





“Last year we convinced the National Prosecuting Authority to return to Bronkhorstspruit the case of the white man accused of raping his family’s black domestic worker.





"We will want a good explanation and we hope it has to do with the seriousness of the case. If it is a matter of resources we will oppose that decision because we believe our court has the means to handle such a case locally.”



