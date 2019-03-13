Manager of Pretoria’s popular TriBeCa Coffee Factory near The Pretoria News, Dawid Raachs. Jacques Naude African News Agency/ANA

Pretoria - For the past 22-years, TriBeCa Coffee Factory in the Pretoria CBD has been serving exceptional coffee which it roasts, and it boasts what regulars have labelled splendid hospitality. The tiny coffee shop sits at the foot of the High Court Chambers, near the Pretoria News, and is within walking distance of historic Church Square and within the hustle and bustle of central Pretoria.

Since 1996, it has been a favourite gathering place for lawyers and legal clerks who work in the nearby law courts, and the walls are plastered with old photographs that pay tribute to this historic area of the city.

The coffee shop was established by Martin Fitzgerald and Dale Mazon in 1996, in what was then a small venue in Pretoria, with 12 different blends of their own.

For the past two decades, it has experienced phenomenal growth, which has exposed the company to being the official coffee supplier for many well-known retail shops in South Africa and it is a state-of-the-art icon in the coffee industry, with a network of 55 cafés nationwide.

“We happen to have the smallest coffee shops one could ever visit.

“Some of our kitchens are as small as the size of a passage, and our sit-in areas and outdoor areas are small too, but that does not stand in our way of giving our customers the best service.

“We love showcasing our hard work. The time and the effort we put into every cup is out of this world. To us every cup is important,” shop manager Dawid Raachs said.

The inner-city coffee shop has established itself as a high-quality, artistic and community-oriented cafe, and for the past two decades TriBeCa has shattered the limits and broken the ordinary experience when it comes to the art of coffee-making.

The shop serves everyone from prominent people passing through to the ordinary person.

“We are well known for our good cup of coffee, and it is a great pleasure to work with what are the most competent barristas.

“To think of it, we never advertise our brand because we believe in letting our work do the talking for us.

“For the longest time we have remained relevant, with amazing customer service and a great atmosphere to meet with friends or get some work done,” he added.

Sharing his knowledge while preparing a couple of perfect cappuccinos, Raachs said advocates and attorneys were the most competent in extracting the best coffee from each bean.

“People touring South Africa always want to make a turn through our cafe to have a cup of coffee and experience our welcoming atmosphere.

“It is undoubtedly a fact that we offer the best customer service and that is our primary concern as a business,” Raachs said.

Angela Motaung said she was a regular customer at the coffee shop, and she spoke delightfully about her experience, saying it was perfect every time she stopped by.

“I have been a customer for the past three weeks, but I can tell you, if you want your tongue to dance, and your taste buds to high five you in your face, do not hesitate to try TriBeCa Coffee Factory.”

The shop has been hailed as a cultural landmark by Gauteng Tourism, who say it is a must-visit for anyone within reach.

TriBeCa Coffee has other branches in Brooklyn and Lynnwood Manor.

Pretoria News