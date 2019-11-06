Pretoria - The Anglican Church of South Africa is currently sitting on the second day of a tribunal looking into sexual allegations against one of its priests.
According to emails the Pretoria News has seen sent to the victim, the church acknowledges that it is to constitute a Diocesan Tribunal in order to deal with allegations levelled against the priest.
It states that the priest in question is charged with sexual assault, sexual immorality, conduct giving just cause for offence, including without limitation, offensive or abusive language, and any inappropriate relationship or activity of whatever nature.
It also includes charges of fraudulent, corrupt or dishonest conduct.
The priest in question according to the email would be suspended from work for the duration of the tribunal.