Tribunal at Anglican Church of SA probes sexual allegations against priest









Candles inside a church. Picture: Pixabay Pretoria - The Anglican Church of South Africa is currently sitting on the second day of a tribunal looking into sexual allegations against one of its priests. According to emails the Pretoria News has seen sent to the victim, the church acknowledges that it is to constitute a Diocesan Tribunal in order to deal with allegations levelled against the priest. It states that the priest in question is charged with sexual assault, sexual immorality, conduct giving just cause for offence, including without limitation, offensive or abusive language, and any inappropriate relationship or activity of whatever nature. It also includes charges of fraudulent, corrupt or dishonest conduct. The priest in question according to the email would be suspended from work for the duration of the tribunal.

With the tribunal sitting at the church along Francis Baard Street in the City centre from yesterday until tomorrow.

Two priests of the Diocese, Bishop Charles May, Archdeacon Adonis and acting Judge Mickey Mfenyana will preside over the matter.

The Anglican church is no stranger to being rocked by "sexual abuse" scandals, as in March 2018 a well-known author broke his 40-year silence on his own experience when he was abused from the late 1970s until the early 1980s when he was 13-years-old.

In his disclosure he said how a priest and another one in the parish started taking an interest in him, starting off with touching that led to sexual activity.

The man said all this was done under the pretext of wanting to help him with something or taking him to a church event.

Pretoria News