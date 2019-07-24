Vish Naidoo

Pretoria - The management of the SAPS sends its condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the late former Major-General Michael (Mike) Fryer. Fryer died of natural causes on Friday, July 19, at his home.

He had retired from the SAPS after 37 years of service, having served between 1973 and 2010.

Fryer was enlisted as a student constable in 1973 and rose up the ranks to the level of captain in 1992.

In 1995 he was appointed senior superintendent (colonel) and in 1997 was appointed to the rank of director (brigadier).

In 2004 he was appointed assistant commissioner: specialised operations at visible policing, which in 2010 became the rank of major-general, a post he held until he retired from the service.

He will be remembered as a founding and long-serving member and commander in the SAPS elite Special Task Force.

Fryer also served with distinction, representing South Africa and flying the flag high as the Commissioner of the UN - AU Mission in Dafur between 2007 and 2010.

During his tenure he was awarded a number of medals including for loyal service, outstanding service and meritorious service.

We would like to express our sympathy and let the family know that our hearts go out to them in their time of sorrow.

The late major-general Fryer will be remembered by all who crossed paths with him as a man who served his country with dedication, distinction, courage and loyalty.

May his soul rest in peace.

His memorial service was held yesterday at NG Kerk, 143 Leonie Street, Doornkloof, Pretoria.

Naidoo is SAPS national spokesperson.

Pretoria News