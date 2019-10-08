The Nobel Peace laureate, often called South Africa’s moral conscience, met Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, the 4-month-old son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, during their recent tour of southern Africa.
Pictures of him planting a kiss on the baby's forehead were splashed in newspapers around the world.
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan later posted a picture of the encounter on their Instagram feed with the caption: “Archie loved meeting you.”
Yesterday, the Nelson Mandela Foundation was among those to pay tributes to the man affectionately known as “The Arch”.