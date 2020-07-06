Tributes pour in for slain dagga advocate Julian Stobbs

Pretoria - Tributes have poured in after Julian Stobbs, the other half of the so-called dagga couple, died at their Lanseria home after a robbery in the early hours of Friday.

Stobbs will be remembered for his legal battle, together with Myrtle Clarke, to legalise cannabis.

While the police remain mum about the incident, Fields of Green for All, of which Stubbs was the director, said on its Facebook page that an armed robbery took place at the smallholding where Stobbs and Clarke were living.

The attackers entered the couple’s bedroom and shot dead Stobbs, also known as Jules. Clarke was unharmed and the attackers fled with two cellphones and two laptops.

Mourners have expressed their sympathy via social media and called Stobbs’s death absolutely devastating. They hailed him as a kind and gentle man who persevered under many challenges for the underdog.