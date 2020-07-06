Tributes pour in for slain dagga advocate Julian Stobbs
Pretoria - Tributes have poured in after Julian Stobbs, the other half of the so-called dagga couple, died at their Lanseria home after a robbery in the early hours of Friday.
Stobbs will be remembered for his legal battle, together with Myrtle Clarke, to legalise cannabis.
While the police remain mum about the incident, Fields of Green for All, of which Stubbs was the director, said on its Facebook page that an armed robbery took place at the smallholding where Stobbs and Clarke were living.
The attackers entered the couple’s bedroom and shot dead Stobbs, also known as Jules. Clarke was unharmed and the attackers fled with two cellphones and two laptops.
Mourners have expressed their sympathy via social media and called Stobbs’s death absolutely devastating. They hailed him as a kind and gentle man who persevered under many challenges for the underdog.
Ian Cameron, head of community safety at AfriForum, said Stobbs was shot at around 2.30am to 3am on Friday in his house. He died on the scene. The attackers ran away. Cameron said as far as he knew, no one had yet been arrested.
Following years of relentless court battles, Stobbs and Clarke scored the first round victory in their battle when the Western Cape legalised the smoking of dagga at home. Stobbs told the Pretoria News last year that he and Clarke were adamant they would see their battle to legalise dagga on all forums to the end.
The Pretoria News dubbed him and Clarke “the dagga couple” in 2011.
Pretoria News