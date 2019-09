Tributes to matric boy who drowned







CLASSMATES pay tribute to Tlhalefang Mahumapelo, who drowned during a matric dance outing to the North West. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA) FAMILY members, classmates and teachers gathered yesterday at Lethabong Secondary School in Soshanguve to celebrate the life of a matric pupil who drowned during a matric dance in the North West. The school had booked Ananda Lodge in Rustenburg at the weekend for 48 learners and three teachers. The tragedy happened about two hours after the group had arrived at the lodge. Tlhalefang Mahumapelo apparently sneaked out at the lodge with friends for a swim and drowned. In a tribute, his classmates said it was not about the time they had with Mahumapelo, but about how they spent it with him. Classmate Itumeleng Maganediso said they had lost a fighter, peace-maker and smile-keeper.

“He was the most humble among all of us; he was one of those people who didn't linger in sadness.

“He was always happy and made jokes, and most of all he had a caring heart.

“What hurts the most is that he was the one that brought us all together. He left a huge gap in our class and we will remember the moments where he slept during class and the teacher woke him up.

“Our class will never be the same. We send our condolences to the family. As classmates we have come to the conclusion that we have to celebrate his life even with pain and tears in our eyes.

“We pray for peace and closure to the family. It is sad but it is God's will.”

After Itumeleng's tribute Mahumapelo’s classmates sang “a seed has fallen”. They wished the family peace, courage and comfort leading up to the burial on Saturday in the North West.

Family representative Bakang Mahumapelo said Tlhalefang's life was one that was short; he did not find it easy speaking in front of people given the circumstances his nephew had died under.

He reiterated the family’s stance that they would not blame anyone for the circumstances that led to their son's death.

“One of the things that will make us happy as a family is for the matrics to produce a 100% pass at the end of the year,” Mahumapelo said.

Teacher Junior Mofokeng said she first met Tlhalefang during the Grade 10 Tswana class.

She had asked each of the pupils to write a poem; Tlhalefang was brave enough to be among one of the two pupils that did so.

Mofokeng remembered Tlhalefang as a respectful and humble young man who did not mind being told what to do in class. “He was a true Tswana boy who knew his roots; he reminded me that as much as my pupils respect me, I needed to respect them too,” she said.