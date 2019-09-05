A GOOD historical museum gives visitors a narrative, offering them information in such a way that they can understand events and the impact these had on the people of a particular place at a particular time. In Warsaw, the capital of Poland - a country with a complex political history - there are two such museums with exhibits which draw one in and help make sense of two crucial periods in the country’s modern history: the decimation of the city and its people, in particular its Jewish population, during World War II, and the depression of post-war life under communist rule.

They are the POLIN Museum of the History of the Polish Jews and the Warsaw Rising Museum, which together show the indomitable spirit of the Polish people and put into perspective Poland’s remarkable modern achievements.

The POLIN museum presents the 1000-year history of Polish Jews and the Holocaust and takes special meaning from its location and design. It is symbolic in that it is built in the Muranów district, where most of Warsaw’s Jews lived and what became the Warsaw Ghetto and that it faces the Monument to the Warsaw Ghetto Heroes which commemorates the first Warsaw Ghetto Uprising of 1943.

The core exhibition of the museum opened in 2014 and to date POLIN has received 3.4 million visitors. The dramatic contemporary architecture and a bridge linking past, present and future, enhance the idea that this is a place for reflection and commemoration but also that it is a “museum of life”.

It gives the visitor important insight into Jewish migration to Poland over many centuries and shows the vital role this community - the largest Jewish community in the world at a time - played in the country’s history before World War II.

A gallery displays the history of the Warsaw Ghetto and the genocide against the Jews which resulted in the annihilation by the Nazis of approximately 90% of the 3.3 million Polish Jews by the end of the war in 1945.

I visited the museum as a precursor to going to Auschwitz-Birkenau and the two-and-a-half hours hardly seemed enough with such engaging displays and an excellent individual tour guide. The Warsaw Rising Museum opened on the 60th anniversary of the outbreak of fighting in Warsaw in 1944 and its narrative is of the city reborn after the war and during the period of communist occupation.

There are many interactive exhibits of the fighting and hardships endured in what was once a vibrant and flourishing city and the hardships of life interrupted by war.

Included is a display of the Warsaw airlift by Allied airmen, a dangerous mission from bases in Italy to support the Polish resistance army and among the items is a video of Lieutenant Bryan Desmond Jones, navigator for No 31 Squadron SAAF.

Both museums rely on documents, photos, film and technology to bring the story of the heroes of struggle to life for a modern audience.

What left me stunned was the film City of Ruins, a 3D aerial film created from old photographs which paints a vivid picture of the desolation of Warsaw when it was “liberated” in March 1945.

Boje visited Poland as a guest of the Polish ministry of foreign affairs at the invitation of ambassador to SA, Andrzej Kanthak.