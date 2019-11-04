Tshwane acting city manager Moeketsi Ntsimane eats humble pie over Previn Govender









PREVIN GOVENDER. Picture: Supplied Pretoria - Acting city manager Moeketsi Ntsimane has been forced to eat humble pie regarding the unlawful appointment of Tshwane Emergency Services boss Previn Govender. On Thursday, council tasked him with overseeing Govender’s exit from office two months after he dug in his heels and defended the appointment as being legitimate. The council resolution effectively called for the removal from office of Govender, who the City’s Risk and Audit Department under Ntsimane found guilty of misrepresenting his qualifications. The resolution, in part, dictated that Govender furnished Moeketsi with counter-evidence on the decision to fire him. ANC regional chairperson Dr Kgosi Maepa took potshots at Ntsimane and executive mayor Stevens Mokgalapa, who previously insisted that Govender’s qualifications were above board.

“Tshwane, in actual fact, was cleansing itself from the lies they have been peddling.

"In September they said he qualified, and we knew that he did not qualify. Actually the juniors of Mr Govender are more qualified than him,” he said.

In September, Ntsimane told the Pretoria News that an independent probe confirmed that Govender possessed the required qualifications verified by Managed Integrity Evaluation.

He said at the time: “The recruitment officers of the City deemed this as equivalent to a bachelor’s degree.

“The investigation concluded that Govender qualified based on the Industry of Fire and Emergency trades and occupations, which predates the South African Qualifications Authority and are not conventional qualifications.”

A week before his pronouncement, Mokgalapa expressed his satisfaction with Govender’s qualification.

Mayoral spokesperson Omogolo Taunyane said: “The mayor did due diligence to satisfy himself about Mr Govender’s qualifications, which is why he sought legal advice subsequent to the forensic investigation report.

"It is based on these factors that he applied his mind in making a decision.”

Taunyane said the council resolution was an important step in stabilising the City as Mokgalapa had promised. “The resolution is consistent with the legal opinion regarding the matter.”

The council report recommended Govender pay back the monthly salary he had drawn over two years from the City.

EFF regional leader Moaferika Mabogwana said Govender’s case was the tip of the iceberg.

“We suspect that the problem is widespread. It emanates from HR. We have complained about the HR role for a number of times,” he said.

He, however, said the problem predated the DA administration. “It has been there for far too long - even during the time of the ANC. The people in the HR department must be fired because they are not doing their work.”

Mabogwana said the City could be blamed for not confirming Govender’s qualification with the Southern African Emergency Services Institute, from where he was said to have graduated.

On Friday, Ntsimane said: “The City indicated that Mr Previn Govender did not submit fraudulent qualifications. Second, his qualifications were validated and regulations required no National Qualifications Framework level check.”

He said the City’s statements consistently maintained that Govender was seen to be in line with equivalent requirements in line with industry requirements.

“His qualifications were not National Qualifications Framework compliant and this was not in dispute. The legal opinion concluded that he misrepresented himself (in the CV) when he applied for the position of chief of emergency at City."

