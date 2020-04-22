Tshwane administrator promises services delivery during Mamelodi visit

Pretoria - City of Tshwane head administrator Mpho Nawa has used the lockdown period to acquaint himself with service delivery in Mamelodi. The township has had its fair share of woes, ranging from housing, service delivery and dilapidated heritage sites. Nawa, a former West Rand mayor, yesterday conducted an oversight visit, starting from Solomon Mahlangu Square where he expressed shock at the poor state of the monument. “It’s really sad to see a monument like this in such a state of utter dilapidation. We should safeguard it so the youth can take pride and learn about the Struggle icon who was a catalyst for freedom,” he said. He said the effects of the lockdown would not badly affect the execution of his mandate, and they would use the time wisely to plan and execute it.

Next stop were the hostels, where an even more gobsmacked Nawa spoke to residents about their living conditions. One by one they said they lived like pigs in filthy and crime-infested hostels.

Residents in nearby houses complained that the hostels were used as hideouts for criminals who assaulted people and robbed them of their belongings. Nawa listened carefully while taking down notes.

“We are committing as the administration; we are going to look into how we remedy our heritage spaces and living spaces for our people,” he told the Pretoria News.

He said it was important to him and the other administrators to get a first-hand feel of the problems in Mamelodi, rather than just to read about it at offices.

“Before fixing anything, you need to know first hand what you are dealing with, and put yourself in the position of the vulnerable.”

Nawa also scanned the R850 million Tshwane Regional Mall, currently under construction, before moving to the nearby taxi rank and assisting in disinfecting it to curb the spread of the Covid-19, much to the delight of the taxi drivers.

One of his main priorities, he said, was also to give proper solid feedback to the flood victims who had been living at the Mamelodi West Baptist Church for the past four months.

Church leader pastor Thembelani Jentile approached the administrators to enquire about the hold-up of the promised relocation of the people.

Nawa replied: “The commitment is that the City will buy the land and is finalising that. The pastor and displaced residents should have a solid answer soon.”

Among other commitments made by Nawa was to assist with food parcels and sanitisers to the church.

Jentile welcomed the commitment, but remained sceptical. “We have had so many promises in the past; so it is difficult to believe anything. We will just have to hope for the best but prepare for the worst,” he said.

