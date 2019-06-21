The entrance to Tshwane House. It is a five-star rated building built purely on the basis of responding to climate change. Picture: ANA/Archives

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane is all set for the two-day African Cities Sustainability Conference starting on Monday at the CSIR. Head of the sustainability unit at the municipality, Sello Mphage, said organisers had a dry run two days ago and they have confirmed their readiness to host the conference.

He said the City will host the conference in collaboration with ICLEI Local Governments for Sustainability.

"We have so far secured 32 cities that have confirmed their attendance. They will start arriving on Saturday," he said.

He said that over and above the mayor there have been a number of embassies that confirmed their attendance.

"Day one will be graced by the minister of the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Dr Nkosazana-Dlamini Zuma, who happened to be our keynote speaker during the inaugural event in 2015," he said.

Mphage also talked about the City's efforts to address climate change challenges it faced in the past.

"During the 2017 conference we had the mayors agreeing on what is known as the Tshwane Declaration, which among others is a pinnacle of ensuring an institutional framework for responding to climate change," he said.

He said during the inaugural conference in 2015 cities were not at the forefront of addressing climate change nor exploring opportunities coming from the green economic space.

"In the City of Tshwane we had already started working on the green intervention like the building of Tshwane House, a five-star rated building. It was built purely on the basis of responding to climate change," he said.

He said the monumental building was consuming less energy and less water.

"It is also recycling some of its water," he said.

He further said it was important for cities to partner with the private sector.

"I will give an example of Menlyn Maine. When Menlyn Maine started as a precinct people didn't understand what it meant," he said.

He said many have started to understand the operational costs of the whole precinct, including Time Square, was generally lower compared to conventional buildings in terms of green building standard.

"When we started five years ago it was very uncommon to see someone cycling in our city or even in townships except during sporting activities," he said.

Mphage said the municipality was also investing in roads infrastructure to cater for non-motorised transport.

"We have partnered with the provincial department of roads and transport, which has a project to expand Solomon Mahlangu Drive," he said.

He said the initial plans of the department didn't incorporate the non-motorised transport. However, the plans were changed after the City proposed that it should include cycling and walking lanes.

"It gives dignity to people who were previously left out.The mentality in the past was that the roads were only for cars. This is an example of how sustainability can improve the lives of the people," he said.

Mphage said the City introduced about 10 electric vehicles and has plans to expand on the fleet of the buses using compressed natural gas.

Pretoria News