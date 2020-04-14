Tshwane ANC councillors issuing informal traders illegal permits - DA

Pretoria - The DA has called on the City's head administrator, Mpho Nawa, to urgently take action against ANC councillors who were allegedly issuing illegal trading permits to informal traders. DA mayoral candidate Randall Williams said in terms of the street trading by-laws, councillors did not have the authority to issue permits. Only municipal officials could issue the permits to help spaza shop owners. “However, the DA has been reliably informed that ANC ward councillors have issued illegal permits to spaza shop owners. "This is in direct contravention of the by-law and immediate action should be taken against these councillors.” He said it was clear yet again that the ANC councillors had no intention to follow the rule of law, and would even go as far as misleading informal traders instead of helping them follow the correct procedures.

“The ANC-led provincial government has unlawfully dissolved the Tshwane council, but in fact its own councillors are undermining this decision.”

He argued that while DA councillors were awaiting a court judgment on the matter, their ANC counterparts were committing fraud by illegally authorising permits.

“The strongest action should be taken in this regard as this is a serious health and safety risk if informal traders are not assisted and regulated in terms of the by-law and the Covid-19 regulations.”

Nawa said they had noted allegations of individuals who were issuing bogus special permits for informal traders using council tools of trade.

“This matter was brought to our attention yesterday. Such lawlessness is unacceptable, and we condemn it strongly.”

He said that under no circumstance should individuals profit at the expense of residents who sought to make an honest living through trade.

“In order to determine the facts surrounding this matter, we commit to referring this allegation to the relevant law enforcement organisation.

“No stone will be left unturned to bring to book those who wilfully undermine the law, especially because the City implements every measure at its disposal to respond to the needs of residents during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The ANC Greater Tshwane region said it had noted reports and allegations that its former councillors were issuing permits to informal traders.

“Internal investigations will be conducted to get to the bottom of the allegations, and commensurate action will be undertaken once the investigation has been finalised.”

