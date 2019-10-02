Tshwane ANC court application against Mosola being paid millions struck off roll









Dr Moeketsi Mosola. African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The North Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, on Wednesday struck off the roll an urgent court application by the regional ANC against the City of Tshwane’s move to pay millions to former city manager Dr Moeketsi Mosola as part of contract settlement package. The court found that there was no basis for the ANC to believe that it can’t obtain relief if its case was scheduled for another date. Judge Papi Mosopa said the party failed to demonstrate the urgency of the matter after it could not bring it to court soon after it was aggrieved by the resolution to pay Mosola. He said the party knew about the payment because it participated in a council sitting, which resolved to settle the contract. The ANC also wanted the court to set aside all resolutions taken during a council sitting hosted on August 29, citing it was constituted illegally.

Regional ANC chaiperson Dr Kgosi Maepa said the party would still pursue the matter, saying it would be moved to a normal court roll.

“First of all the court didn’t go to the merit of the case. The court said the matter is not urgent and also on a technicality that we should have brought it much more earlier if we wanted it to be heard on an urgent basis,” he said.

He said the party tried to show in court that it wrote a letter to the City, raising concerns that the move to pay Mosola was out of keeping with municipal processes.

However, the Judge held the view that the ANC should have brought the matter to court long time ago.

Pretoria News