Pretoria - The North Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, on Wednesday struck off the roll an urgent court application by the regional ANC against the City of Tshwane’s move to pay millions to former city manager Dr Moeketsi Mosola as part of contract settlement package.
The court found that there was no basis for the ANC to believe that it can’t obtain relief if its case was scheduled for another date.
Judge Papi Mosopa said the party failed to demonstrate the urgency of the matter after it could not bring it to court soon after it was aggrieved by the resolution to pay Mosola.
He said the party knew about the payment because it participated in a council sitting, which resolved to settle the contract.
The ANC also wanted the court to set aside all resolutions taken during a council sitting hosted on August 29, citing it was constituted illegally.