Executive mayor Stevens Mokgalapa addresses the media on his 100 days in office yesterday, where he gave himself a 9 out of 10 rating. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The ANC in Tshwane has ridiculed the EFF's stance to remove mayor Stevens Mokgalapa from his mayoral position given that it has 11% of the votes in council. EFF leader Julius Malema previously expressed intentions to take over the municipality, saying he was in talks with the DA to share power in both Joburg and Tshwane.

Regional ANC spokesperson Bafuze Yabo said: "Seeing that we are now in the month of June we would like to ask what happened to those bold plans?

"Is the EFF going to submit a motion of no confidence in councillor Stevens Mokgalapa at the council sitting of June?

"Or have they done a sudden U-turn as we are accustomed to from them?"

He challenged the EFF to go ahead with its bold plans during next Thursday council sitting at Tshwane House Council Chamber.

"We want to see something," Bafuze said.

On Tuesday, DA leader Mmusi Maimane ruled out possibilities of acceding to the EFF's proposal to share power in Tshwane.

He said to surrender the mayoral position to the party would be tantamount to compromising the DA's principle enshrined in formal agreements with other opposition parties in running the municipality.

The EFF and DA never engaged into formal agreement and both parties vote with each other on an issue-to-issue basis.

Speaking to the Pretoria News recently, Mokgalapa said he was not worried about the EFF's political posturing.

"I am not worried. How can an 11% party unseat a 43% party?

"It is unheard of. It is unlikely. It is circumventing the will of the people; it can't work like that in a normal democracy.

"I am not worried and I am not spending sleepness nights about it," he said.

