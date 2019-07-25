City manager Moeketsi Mosola. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA)

Pretoria - The ANC in Tshwane is set to table a motion of no confidence against City Manager Dr Moeketsi Mosola during today's council sitting, which is under way. The party made the call amid the growing speculation that Mosola has been in negotiation with mayor Stevens Mokgalapa to part ways with the municipality.

Council is expected to discuss a report regarding Mosola's fate later today.

In a statement, the ANC said: "The motion of no confidence was triggered by the conclusive report of the AG (Auditor-General) regarding malfeasance, rampant corruption and maladministration in the City under the watch of Dr Moeketsi Mosola."

The party pointed out that the AG found that the City incurred more than R6.1 billion in irregular, fruitless and unauthorised expenditure.

"Based on the above facts and failure to spend money in the Capex budget and allocated grants; the ANC Caucus in the City of Tshwane has decided to push for the immediate suspension of the City Manager and for disciplinary processes to commence," the party said.

Earlier on the EFF wanted to disrupt council proceedings, citing that the meeting was illegally convened by virtue of having started late.

Party leader Moaferika Mabogwana accused acting Speaker ZC Khumalo of rushing to start meeting because he supported the move to remove City Manager Dr Moeketsi Mosola with chief operating officer James Murphy.

He was supported by Ramabodu, who said: "We were not there when you were appointing James Murphy in a restaurant."

Pretoria News