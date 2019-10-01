Tshwane ANC want to reverse decision of golden handshake for Moeketsi Mosola









ANC regional chairperson in Tshwane, Dr Kgosi Maepa. Picture: Zelda Venter Pretoria - The regional ANC in Tshwane will tomorrow embark on a legal bid seeking to reverse the City of Tshwane's decision to pay millions of rands to former municipal manager Dr Moeketsi Mosola for ending his contract prematurely. In court papers the party noted that Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa was on the verge of processing payment believed to be in the region of R6 million in a golden handshake, according to court papers. The party, therefore, wanted to stop the payment because it was not approved by council. Regional chairperson Kgosi Maepa cited in court papers that should the matter not be heard on an urgent basis Mokgalapa would remunerate Mosola without council approval. “Mosola has not yet been remunerated and the executive mayor is still dealing with the internal processes for the release of the money,” he said.

He said the move by the municipality was illegal because it was not endorsed by council.

Maepa said the ANC’s view was that Mosola can’t be paid for putting the City into disrepute, especially after the Auditor-General’s findings that the GladAfrica contract with the City was illegal.

The multimillion rand contract was irregularly awarded to an engineering company called GladAfrica in November 2017.

The company was appointed to assist in the roll-out of municipal infrastructure projects.

The respondents in the case would be the City of Tshwane, Speaker Katlego Mathebe and Mokgalapa.

The matter was expected to be heard in court on Tuesday, but it was scheduled for Wednesday.

Pretoria News