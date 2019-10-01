Pretoria - The regional ANC in Tshwane will tomorrow embark on a legal bid seeking to reverse the City of Tshwane's decision to pay millions of rands to former municipal manager Dr Moeketsi Mosola for ending his contract prematurely.
In court papers the party noted that Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa was on the verge of processing payment believed to be in the region of R6 million in a golden handshake, according to court papers.
The party, therefore, wanted to stop the payment because it was not approved by council.
Regional chairperson Kgosi Maepa cited in court papers that should the matter not be heard on an urgent basis Mokgalapa would remunerate Mosola without council approval.
“Mosola has not yet been remunerated and the executive mayor is still dealing with the internal processes for the release of the money,” he said.