Pretoria - The ANC in Tshwane has filed an urgent court application at the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, wanting council Speaker Katlego Mathebe to be subjected to a disciplinary hearing for allegedly blocking proposed motions to unseat her.
Regional party chairperson Dr Kgosi Maepa cited in court papers that the call was in line with a directive by the MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Lebogang Maile.
Last month Maile suspended Mathebe after he called into question the manner in which she ran council meeting on January 16.
He subsequently retracted his decision in the wake of a legal challenge by the DA.
However, in court papers, Maepa said: "The MEC then lifted the suspension to enable Mathebe to preside over the council meeting that was scheduled for January 30 2020 and further directed council to start disciplinary proceedings."