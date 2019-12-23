Tshwane Anglican priest punished for sexual immorality









Candles inside a church. Picture: Pixabay Pretoria - The Anglican Diocese of Pretoria tribunal has handed a six-month suspended sentence to a priest following his guilty plea to sexual immorality. He has also been deposed from his various positions as a high-standing member of the church's leadership. He will also be assigned to a senior priest for a year, during which time the church will conduct priestly formation work with him. The priest appeared before the Diocesan Tribunal last month. Initially, he faced five counts emanating from a relationship he had with a female verger at the parish. The charges related to allegations of sexual assaults and an alleged inappropriate relationship with the verger while she was a church employee.

It was also alleged he had engaged in fraudulent, corrupt and dishonest conduct by providing her with information to prepare her for a job interview, unduly advantaging her over other candidates.

According to the verger, she repeatedly slept with him against her will, fearing that her refusal would result in her losing her job.

She said during March 2018, she met the priest to enquire about a possible job opening.

Later, she was told that a post of verger had opened up, with the priest preparing her for the interview. After being appointed, she said she was given accommodation at the rectory.

She said the priest had sex with her on three occasions - twice at her place and another time after work.

“I told him that I did not like what he was doing, but I did not resist. He took advantage of me because I did not want to lose my job.

“I never gave him any reason to believe that we had a relationship, nor permission to sleep with me.”

Following that, she said, she reported the matter to her mother, who sought help from the head of the church, Bishop Allan Kannemeyer.

But she alleged that instead she was dismissed from her job under false allegations of neglecting the church property following two break-ins.

At the commencement of the tribunal, all but the count of sexual immorality were withdrawn.

The priest pleaded guilty and was summarily found guilty, without hearing the matter. The board said he had abused his position for sexual gratification, leaving the verger in a vulnerable position.

Pretoria News