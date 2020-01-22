Tshwane boss slammed over waste pickers report fiasco









A waste picker with a bag. Picture: Siphiwe Sibeko Pretoria - The acting city manager of Tshwane, Makgorometje Makgata, must on February 17 in person explain to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, why he should not be held in contempt for not producing a report on the way forward regarding the Mushroomville waste pickers. In terms of the order delivered more than a year ago, the City had to find suitable emergency accommodation for the about 200 waste pickers. They are illegally occupying private land on West Avenue just opposite the SuperSport Park cricket stadium in Centurion. The land belongs to Turnover Trading 191 Proprietary Ltd, and the company wants to develop it. The waste pickers may, however, not be evicted without alternative accommodation, which the City is obliged to provide. A judge ordered a year ago that the City had to produce a comprehensive report containing alternative land for these people and details regarding the infrastructure on the land which would make it suitable as emergency accommodation.

Judge Neil Tuchten yesterday said he could not consider a suitable order, without knowing what the report contained.

The case was yesterday postponed to February for the City to file the report. Apart from explaining the absence up to now of the report next month in court, the municipal manager will also be subjected to cross-examination by counsel for the waste pickers on the subject.

The bitter legal fight over the fate of these people has been raging for more than a year.

On Monday morning things seemed to be on track for a possible solution, as the City said it was busy preparing land in Sunderland Ridge as a temporary home for the about 200 homeless people.

The City also offered land across from SuperSport Park, where it offered to construct locked containers or a secure area where the waste pickers could store their wares while they went home at night to the site in Sunderland Ridge. The City from the start made it clear that the waste pickers were welcome on this land, but not their carts and their waste.

The waste pickers were not happy with the fact that the containers were located about 18km from where they had to stay, but they nonetheless listened to the proposal.

However, the City then withdrew the offer regarding the land offered for the sorting and storing of the waste across from SuperSport Park, as it realised that this land was not zoned for this purpose.

A new site in Kruger Avenue was then offered, which were viewed by the concerned parties. The waste pickers did not object to moving there, as it was about 5km from where they now stayed in Centurion.

But it then emerged that the City did not own land, and that it belonged to the Department of Public Works.

Several other sites were also on offer over the past months, but none proved to be suitable.

The waste pickers’ main concern is their wares and they emphasised that these must be kept safe somewhere close to them.

While offering them several alternative sites, the City made it clear that they were welcome, but their waste was not.

Louise du Plessis of Lawyers for Human Rights said there were several sites close to where the waste pickers now lived which belonged to the City and to which these people could be moved. She questioned why these sites were not on offer.

The problem the waste pickers face is that the Centurion area where they are currently operating from is the only area where they are allowed to do waste picking.

They thus have to live in close proximity to where they work.

Pretoria News