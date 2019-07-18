Picture: succo/Pixabay

Pretoria - The 18-year multimillion rand broadband contract awarded by the previously ANC-run City of Tshwane to service providers amounted to reckless acquisition. This is according to Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, Judge Selby Baqwa, who set aside the City's Municipal Broadband Network Project contract yesterday. He said the contract was riddled with irregularities. The tender was awarded to Altech Radio Holdings, which holds a jointly controlled interest in Thobela Telecoms, through which the City contracted for the procurement and installation of the fibre broadband in June 2015.

Judge Baqwa said this was an application for review like no other. The uniqueness arises from the change of administration of the City from the ANC to the DA. In 2013 the City had an existing network of about 500km of fibre. This was used to deliver key governmental services. The City decided to upgrade this to 1500km - as it envisaged a Smart City - aimed at combining technologies and targeting both business nodes and historically disadvantaged residential areas. The central aim was improved service delivery.

The mayoral committee approved the business case for the broadband project even though it appeared that scant detail was provided on the funding side, the judge said. It emerged the City had to fork out an annual amount of R278million for the contract.

The DA -led City in 2017 decided to turn to court to overturn the contract, as it, among others, said the evaluation of the bids was marred by unlawfulness, mandatory processes were not complied with subsequent to the award and that the agreements which were concluded could thus not be enforced.

Judge Baqwa said the contract entered into by the City was massive, not only in terms of the implied financial commitments, but also as it was due to run for 18 years.

He said either the council was not properly informed of the financial implications of the project at the time or, in assessing the project, the council “did not pay proper attention to its future financial implications and its funding”.

In November 2016, the auditor-general issued his annual report in which he was highly critical of the broadband project. This was regarding its non-compliance with legislative and other compliance requirements pertaining to the award of the tender. He concluded that the tender award would be regarded as irregular expenditure.

