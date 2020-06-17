Tshwane budget prioritises waste water treatment works

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane’s utility services department will receive the lion’s share of municipal infrastructure funding for the 2020/2021 financial year. Of this, the majority will be injected into constructing waste water treatment works facilities. The City has a projected capital budget of R3.9billion and operating expenditure budget of R37.3bn for the financial year starting on July1. According to the City’s proposed integrated development programme, published for public comment, utility services was destined to get a staggering R1.1bn, or 29% of the budget. Part of the budget would be channelled into projects such as electricity and refurbishment of water networks.

More allocations would be used to construct waste water treatment works facilities at a cost of R217.6million.

Local government MEC Lebogang Maile recently remarked that at least 15 treatment plants, including the Rooiwal waste water treatment plant, needed urgent intervention.

He announced that the City had roped in Ekurhuleni Water Care Company to assist with a two-year project to expand the capacity of Rooiwal.

Other projects on the municipal service delivery radar included extensions of reservoirs to cost the City at least R90m, and the refurbishment of water networks and backlogs eradication budgeted for R39m.

The Department of Roads and Transport stood to receive at least 24% of the infrastructure budget, and most of it would go the bus rapid transit system, which would have R454.9m.

Plans were on the cards to construct internal roads in the northern part of the City to the tune of R25m.

At least R178.5m had been set aside for fixing flooding backlogs such as networks and drainage canals, and at least R60m would be used to upgrade the Mabopane roads.

At least 21% or R855m of the capital budget had been put aside for the Human Settlement and Housing Department, which would receive the third-largest piece of the pie.

Hostel dwellers in Saulsville and Mamelodi stood to benefit from the allocations, with at least R50m set aside for the redevelopment of the dwellings.

In addition, the City has the intention to construct roads and stormwater systems to low-cost housing at the cost of R420m and to use R65m to install a sewage system to the same settlement.

