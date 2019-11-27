Called a relevant topic for the near future of jobs and for the careers of the next generation, participants were told the aim was to provide topics of interest to business people, while raising awareness about Rotary and also raising funds for community service projects.
IBM South Africa chief operations officer Ziaad Suleman touched on issues such as smarter processes and robotics.
He said it was interesting to see that technology has played a critical role in the development of society and the development of the world.
“The issue is how do we embrace it or do we see it as a challenge?