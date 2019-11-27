Tshwane Business Breakfast Series looks at jobs of the future









Ziaad Suleman . Jacques Naude ANA Pretoria - The Future of Jobs and Work in the context of the rapid technological change arising from the 4th Industrial Revolution is the topic of Waterkloof Rotary Club’s newly introduced Tshwane Business Breakfast Series. Called a relevant topic for the near future of jobs and for the careers of the next generation, participants were told the aim was to provide topics of interest to business people, while raising awareness about Rotary and also raising funds for community service projects. IBM South Africa chief operations officer Ziaad Suleman touched on issues such as smarter processes and robotics. He said it was interesting to see that technology has played a critical role in the development of society and the development of the world. “The issue is how do we embrace it or do we see it as a challenge?

"When we talk about the future of jobs we also think about how do we keep up and how do we make sure that we differentiate ourselves in taking advantage of the opportunity,” he said.

Human beings were progressive and so was technology.

The 4th Industrial Revolution was said to be changing lives, and although many people were worried that it would be replacing people and putting them out of jobs, Suleman said it would only create new ones.

“There will always be jobs needed; however they will be more sophisticated jobs.

"The key question for us is are we ready for that?” he said.

My Career Corner CEO Cheryl Maepa brought forward an interesting perspective and said the 4th Industrial Revolution would not be beneficial if it did not go hand in hand with life skills.

She said education was losing value because children looked at other people who had money through forex trading and bitcoins and didn’t see a need for education.

“When we assess the children, most of the careers that come out are IT-related and most of them don’t know anything about it; some see a laptop for the first time when we visit schools.”

She said it was sad that they were raising children in an environment where even parents didn’t know what they were doing. She pleaded with guests to teach children about ethics and empower their minds while encouraging them to to think independently.

Cyber Awareness Project's Elmarie Kritzinger echoed the same about education and crime, and said it was important to further educate children about ethics and technology because they were getting smarter as technology progressed.

Cybercrime had the third highest number of victims worldwide, she said.

“School learners are becoming cyber victims as their foundational understanding of cyber space and cyber related ethics and principles are still developing,” she said.

Pretoria News