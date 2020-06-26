Tshwane caterers feeding homeless still unpaid

Pretoria - Service providers responsible for the catering at five centres housing the homeless people in the city since the Covid-19 outbreak have not been paid for three months. Speaking to Pretoria News outside the Lyttelton sports ground, where some of the homeless people are temporarily accommodated, the small cohort of service providers said they were in dire straits, and the metro was taking them from pillar to post. Caroline Tlokwe said they were appointed in March to cater for the homeless in five centres. “We were made to work from March 26, rotating for two days. Now it is over 90 days and none of us have been paid. “We have been borrowing money to push the services. We go to loan sharks, interest rates are climbing monthly.” Their gripe was that they were told that due process was not followed, but they had received emails from the City of Tshwane confirming their appointment and that purchase orders would be given during or after the lockdown. “We were told we won’t be paid or we must go to court. We are so desperate, and there are about 27 of us as service providers.”

She said some had even rented kitchens to prepare the food as the number of people was larger than their own space, and depending on what they were charged, it could go to about R20000 with groceries fetching over R60000 a day.

Another contractor, Mahlodi Mashiane, said: “We have to prepare 1500 meals a day and over three months we have spent around R300000 to R350000.

“We borrowed the money and now interest is crippling us. We won’t even make any profit, we are now stranded and working at a loss.”

As the numbers to be fed are high, most had to hire additional staff and vehicles to transport the food and feed people at the centres.

“We have accounts with companies when we took ingredients and products for this project and now we are unable to pay them and the relationship between us and suppliers has been ruined due to this.”

Another service provider said they were getting eviction emails for not being able to make rent. “We used the very same shop to service Tshwane. A call comes for us to assist and play a role in this and we did, but we have to now suffer and lose our assets.

“When we got this call we came with peace and hope to be helpful, we did all we could to assist as residents of the city. We will become homeless, our houses will be repossessed. We may as well just join these guys here because it’s bad. We are not fighting the city, we are calm, we just want our money which we worked hard for.

“I had employed around 30 and others as well we tried to do job creation, but now it is coming back to burden us and the staff now think we do not want to pay them.”

They said going forward they would not be offering their services, a move even one of the homeless agreed with.

Tshepang Ntsepe, one of the homeless people, said this situation had caused a rift between them and the service providers. “Now we are approaching July. Covid-19 won’t kill us, hunger and the coldness will. We stand with the service provider; they must be paid,” he said.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the key issues were that none of the service providers had any documentation or purchase order for the service. “None had brought any documentation on what invoices they had issued or that were unpaid and none had any formal instructions that solicited the service.”

Bokaba said acting city manager Mavela Dlamini advised that each one of the affected parties should collate the three sets of documents and email them for consideration.

“The email address was provided. From the City’s records, there is no budget allocation for this service and it had always been reported that the food parcels were being provided by NGOs.”

Bokaba said the metro would assess the claims once received and make an informed decision, and further seek to hold to account the managers that may be found to be responsible for any breach of procurement processes in the City.

