Tshwane city residents urged to use water sparingly. File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Pretoria - A number of activities require greater water usage during spring than winter, and this has prompted Rand Water to implement an additional 20% water restriction in Tshwane. The reason for the decision was in to stabilise reservoir levels, the city announced in a statement.

Utility Services MMC Abel Tau said restrictions were applicable across the city to ensure there is control and a continued supply of water to all residents.

“This high water usage has now resulted in Rand Water putting strict measures in place to ensure that the allowable water abstraction limit from the Vaal Dam is not exceeded.

Akasia Park reservoir cuts will affect northern areas of Tshwane such as Amandasig, Chantelle, Hartbeeshoek, Nina Park, Witfontein, Clarina, Eldorette, Winternest, Heatherview, Hesteapark, Klerksoord, The Orchards, Theresapark, Hermon and Rosslyn.

Other areas to be affected include Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Soshanguve, Atteridgeville, Capital Park, Swartkop, Irene and Rooihuiskraal.

Tau said while the city was monitoring the water usage, the urged residents to make the water conservation measures part of a normal lifestyle.

“From September, water consumption is high because people water their gardens, swim more, and there’s just a lot of outdoor activities that require water consumption,” he told the Pretoria News.

“The message we are communicating is that they must be water-wise,” he said. Some of the tips he reminded residents about included continuing to use grey water (such as bath or washing water) for watering gardens and flushing toilets, and reporting water leaks and burst pipes immediately.

Other tips are:

* Try to plant indigenous or drought-resistant shrubs in the garden, water gardens before 8am or after 5pm and only when necessary.

* Use a broom instead of a hosepipe when cleaning driveways or patios

* Collect rainwater for re-use in the garden or for washing the car

* Cover the swimming pool to reduce water evaporation and

* Take a shower rather than a bath.