EXECUTIVE Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa during an oversight visit to the incomplete BPO Park in Hammanskraal

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane has committed to the finalisation of the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Park located in Hammanskraal, Executive Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa said. He said the project had the potential to change the face of Hammanskraal away from the negative narrative of South Africa's townships.

“Today, I conducted an oversight visit at the long-awaited BPO Park. The development is earmarked to accelerate economic development for residents of the City of Tshwane by creating 3300 employment opportunities from unlocking industrial development once all three phases have been completed,” the mayor said.

Mokgalapa said the oversight marked a significant step towards spurring economic activity following the previous administration's failure to implement the project as far back as 2014.

“Upon entering this office, I took a decision to ensure the necessary work to complete the business park resumed without further delay.

“Through optimising the 23-hectare land that was previously owned by the University of Pretoria, it will attract an estimated R525million investment in infrastructure into the city.”

Mokgalapa said this spoke to the City's Integrated Development Plan (IDP), which positioned Tshwane as a city that facilitated economic growth and job creation.

“Currently, in the first phase of development, the City has spent R70m towards key infrastructure and services such as the construction of two new buildings (each with a capacity to seat 500 people), fibre optic cable connection, furniture and IT installation,” he explained.

The City committed to funding the development of Phase 1.

On completion of this phase, a total of 1100 permanent jobs and 1980 temporary ones will be created.

“This is exemplary of the change I promised residents - the kind of change that will not only impact their lives positively, but that of their families.

“Once the project has been completed, residents can enjoy the full benefit of developments based in the township,” Mokgalapa said.

Pretoria News