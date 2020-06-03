Tshwane commuters asked to adhere to capacity limits for buses, taxis

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - City of Tshwane head administrator Mpho Nawa cautioned commuters not to try to exceed the 50% and 70% capacity limits for buses and taxis that were put in place to minimise the spread of coronavirus. The City has acknowledged that some people have been frustrated by the limits as there are more people needing to go to work in lockdown level 3. Moreover, Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula said Metrorail trains, which carry thousands of passengers in the City, will not be ready to transport people in July. Nawa has, however, encouraged residents to only use public transport when it is necessary. He said this will aid and assist the in high demand A Re Yeng Tshwane Bus Service and the Tshwane taxi Industry to comply with the lockdown regulations.

However, at the moment things have been worsened in Mamelodi where taxi operators have been engaging in a strike to compel the government to allow them to load passengers beyond the loading limit set out in compliance regulations.

This only meant there were more people seeking to use limited modes of transport and many had to deal with the pressure of trying to arrive at work on time.

Nawa said the City pleads with public transport commuters to work together with the various transport operators in complying with the loading capacity for both buses and taxis.



He said A Re Yeng Mamelodi service is currently experiencing capacity problems due to the number of commuters going through the system and forcing entry into the buses, instead of patiently waiting for the available bus.



He said the City is in talks with the Gauteng Roads and Transport Department to increase the number of buses to cater for capacity challenges currently being experienced.



“The City has received threats of violence from unnamed sources about the possible destruction or damaging of buses from June 3. The threat emanates from the current capacity challenges.

“The capacity problems are being attended to and we request commuters to be alert and report any threat or violent acts to the law enforcement authorities,” Nawa said.

He said commuters should ensure physical distancing of 1.5 metres and avoid contact with other passengers while also sanitising their hands before and after travelling.

He encouraged them to limit contact with common surfaces like handrails and vehicle doors, and sanitise or wash hands with soap for at least 20 seconds as soon as possible, and wear masks all the time.

Nawa said the City was significantly requesting employers to consider staggering the working times for their employees to accommodate the delays due to the current loading capacity requirements.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News