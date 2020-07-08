Tshwane commuters struggling to cope after rise in taxi fares

Pretoria - Some taxi commuters said they were struggling to cope with the slightly higher than normal fare increase aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic. They said the cost of going to work had become a headache for those earning a minimum wage while simultaneously having to deal with financial challenges brought by reduced working hours and salary cuts. David Lekwadu of Atteridgeville and Thabiso Mojela said they were used to increases of about R2, but following the recent increase, it is now R20 to travel from Atteridgeville to the CBD. The trip previously cost R16. The fare from Ga-Rankuwa or Mabopane to the inner city is now R30. According to commuters, what was more upsetting was that despite the increases, taxi operators were now loading at 100% capacity. South African National Taxi Council regional spokesperson McDonald Makata said the industry understood and sympathised with those struggling, especially now that the pandemic had affected the economy and many people.

“Regarding capacity, the national leadership decided on the 100% capacity, and operators just had to go on with it. Anyway, you’ll remember that some drivers were already not complying with the recommended reduced capacity. It’s the long-distance taxis who still load at 70% capacity.

“Regarding the fares, it’s really a sad situation because taxi operators are also struggling to pay for petrol, insurance and loans for the taxis, because for many years the taxi industry has been operating at a loss.”

Makata said the industry had been the “Mother Teresa of the transport sector” for too long, and had even absorbed the government’s responsibility to transport commuters.

He said they had no choice but to usher in increases of between R4 and R5 for local distances, R7 for inter-metro trips and R50 for long distances.

Makata said it was time the government subsidised commuters.

Edgar Hlongwane of Soshanguve said he wished commuters could unite to fight against the increases like the people of Mamelodi did.

He said the taxi industry was milking commuters who were still to recover from the lockdown.

Pretoria News