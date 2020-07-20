Tshwane concerned about rising coronavirus cases

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane is concerned about the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the region which includes the CBD, Laudium, Atteridgeville, Saulsville, Lotus Gardens, Muckleneuk, Brooklyn, Sunnyside, Hatfield and parts of Pretoria West. The administrator responsible for transport, Gilberto Martina, said the City was still not sure why the numbers were higher in the area. He was in Laudium to engage residents and healthcare workers as part of the City’s Covid-19 ward-based outreach screening and testing campaign. Martina said people should not be afraid to get tested because knowing more about their health would help them know what to do to protect their lives and those of their loved ones. The City would continue creating awareness and making sure that businesses were complying and that services like water supply and other forms of sanitation were provided to enable people in these communities to protect themselves against the virus.

The regional executive director responsible for service delivery, Tebello Masehe, said the City had developed a Covid-19 operational plan which aimed to raise awareness, screen and test as many people as possible.

He said they were screening and testing all persons who showed Covid-19 symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty in breathing.

He said the plan was done in conjunction with sister departments such as the Health Department, Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department, the Office of the Mayor, the office of the speaker and several City departments.

Masehe said the screening and testing station was strategically erected between the Laudium taxi tank, plaza and community hall to reach lots of people.

The City brought officials from the environmental department to go into the shops and speak to staff and managers about the importance of aggressively enhancing compliance to ensure the virus could not affect more people in these hot spot suburbs.

“We are very pleased to see so many people coming to get screened and tested and we believe we will eventually prevail,” Masehe added.

Samuel Maguba, said: “I’m happy I tested because I am very afraid of this virus and I don’t want it affecting my family if I get it. I’m testing to protect those people that I love and care about.”

