Tshwane considering selling or leasing Wonderboom National Airport, described as liability, burden









THE Wonderboom National Airport requires R50 million in maintenance a year, but generates a revenue of a meagre R20m to the City of Tshwane. Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The City of Tshwane is considering selling or leasing out its Wonderboom National Airport, described as a liability and burden to the municipal purse. Executive Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa said yesterday that while the airport was operating, things were not going the way they were supposed to go. “As things stand, the airport costs the City R50 million in maintenance a year, but only yields meagre revenue of about R20m.” He said the City was looking to commercialise the airport to ensure it made sense to keep it. He said the metro could seek public opinion on whether to sell or lease out the airport. The mayor said there were elements within the private sector or City of Tshwane determined to strong-arm the metro into straying from supply chain process so they could control operations at Wonderboom.

He said it was time the City stamped its authority at the facility and shake up those who had become too comfortable pushing interests that were not of the City.

Mokgalapa was reacting to allegations that the City had hired a private company to manage the facility, and in doing so contravened procurement rules and policies and the terms of the airport licence from the Civil Aviation Authority.

According to the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), in terms of the licence and the regulations, a senior person must be appointed by the City as the accountable manager or compliance officer of Wonderboom.

Outa claimed the City hired a private company in 2017 to manage the airport.

The company then appointed its official as the airport manager, despite the City not amending licence conditions to allow for this.

Explaining the decision, Roads and Transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge said everything was done in communication with the Civil Aviation Authority to make sure the City did not stray from, or risk losing its licence.

She said it was unfortunate that there were people and private companies trying to take over control of operations at the airport.

These people or companies wanted to dictate how the airport should operate for the benefit of their interests, she said. When the City rejected their inputs, some leaked private and confidential documents to push their agenda.

In setting the record straight, Senkubuge said: “We (DA-led administration) came to office in 2016 and at that point the airport was under the City’s Department of Roads and Transport.

“Towards the end of 2017 and 2018 we found that there were a number of allegations with regard to corruption and and the manner in which the airport was being run. Therefore, it was decided that the airport would be removed (from) the Department of Roads and Transport temporarily while investigations took place.”

This was done by the department in June, according to the MMC, and the report on allegations was handed to the mayor.

“The City then realised that the allegations were grievous and decided to extend investigations on the corruption at the airport, which was still ongoing.”

Senkubuge said Tshwane would not deviate from processes due to any leaks or malicious rumours or intimidation.

Mokgalapa added that running an airport was not one of the functions of a municipality.

He said the City had to have a company to run the airport, and that this was the standard practice almost everywhere in the world; municipalities either sold or leased out airports.

However, the City was willing to give the airport a chance and see if it can be commercialised because it would not make sense to keep committing financial resources to a facility that was not generating revenue.

“Yes, the airport is a jewel, but it must be a real jewel and not a fake one. At this point in time it is a fake jewel, we don’t know what the City gets out of this and there are a lot of multiple interests around the airport and we have to make sure that we fix it and ensure that it’s commercially viable,” said Mokgalapa.

