Tshwane coronavirus cases rising in area from CBD to west - David Makhura

Pretoria - The number of coronavirus infections in the City of Tshwane's inner-city, Pretoria West and the whole block towards Atteridgeville township was on the rise and was a serious concern for the Gauteng government. This was the worrisome sentiment expressed by Premier David Makhura during his delivery of an update of the Covid-19 cases in the province. Makhura cautioned that the pandemic was gaining momentum in the province and that needed to be taken seriously. In Tshwane there have been more than 100 cases recorded in the last seven days and the hotspot areas included Atteridgeville, Pretoria CBD, Hercules Laudium, Lotus Gardens, Danville, Saulsville and Pretoria West. As compared to other metros in the province, Tshwane was the third largest coronavirus-hit in the past seven days with at least 614 cases as of yesterday,

The City of Joburg continued to be the province's hotspot with 2399 active cases after it recorded 438 new infections in the last seven days.

Makhura said that last week there were 263 in the Joburg inner-city and this week that number had increased exponentially.

On the other hand, the City of Ekurhuleni was the second largest hit with at least 989 active cases.

All in all Makhura said the number of active cases in the province were in the region of 5 000, adding that the number of patients recovering from the virus was increasing.

Tshwane was in the lead in terms of mass screening with 2.4 million people, who had undergone the process. So far, the province has conducted 7.4 million screenings.

Makhura warned that July would be a critical month in Gauteng based on the modelling forecasting the impact of the virus.

"We should be able to have additional beds as we move to August-September, which is anticipated as the peak," he said.

He said that hospitalisation has increased and currently 493 Covid-19 patients admitted in both private and public health facilities.

"Three hundred and fifty seven are in private hospitals and 136 are in public hospitals. Those who are on ventilators are 22," Makhura said.

