KATLEGO MATHEBE, speaker of council in the City of Tshwane. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - As the speaker of council in the City of Tshwane, my role is key to ensuring oversight, accountability, integrity, discipline of office and the efficient running of council meetings. I must at all times distinguish between my activities as a politician and my functions as a speaker, of which I believe I have done so diligently and adequately since taking office in August 2016. The role of the speaker is in charge of the legislative arm of the municipal council. This means that it is my responsibility to guard the integrity of the legislative process. Seeing the recent developments in the council and in the media space, I think it is of importance to inform the public, specifically the residents of Tshwane, on the operations of the council and why council meetings that are supposed to address service delivery are being disrupted and collapsed. According to the Local Government: Municipal Structures Act No 117 of 1998 (the Structures Act), a council sitting needs to be convened at least once quarterly. In the City of Tshwane we convene a meeting every month and, over and above that, we call special council meetings when the need arises.

On December 5 last year and on January 16, we held two special council meetings which I granted upon requests submitted in term of Section 29 (1) of the Structures Act by both the ANC and the EFF. This section speaks to the motion which was to be tabled and it speaks to how a meeting should be convened - and not to the agenda itself.

My office received a request for a special council meeting to be held on January 8 through a petition signed by a number of councillors from both the ANC and EFF.

However, on close examination, it was found that some of the signatories were fraudulent. This fact was brought to the attention of both political parties for correction. The deputy chief whip of the DA reported to the Brooklyn Police Station for the fraudulent incident and for the purposes of investigation and further processing by the SAPS.

In terms of Section 8 (3) of our Rules and Orders by-laws, the order of business at a special/extraordinary meeting of the council, as well as the applicability of the provisions of the rules and orders during the meeting, is determined by the speaker.

Section 18(6) of the City of Tshwane Rules and Orders By-laws (2012) states that every motion must, on receipt by the speaker, be dated and numbered and must be placed on the agenda by the speaker in the order in which it is received.

Motions have habitually been submitted to my office via email. The movers of the motions that were to be tabled at the special council meeting of January 16 opted to hand-deliver all motions to my office at once.

When drafting the agenda, we placed the motions in the order that made sense to us. We then placed both the notice of the meeting and agenda on the council calendar and distributed it to all councillors.

On the day of the special council meeting, the ANC resubmitted the motions to us with handwritten amendments on the copies of the same motions it already submitted.

It had not indicated any amendments or objections to the council agenda until the meeting commenced at 10am. When the fourth item on the agenda, concerning the motions, was to be tabled, the ANC and EFF councillors disrupted the council by raising multiple points of orders and points of information because they did not agree with the sequence of the order of the fourth item.

The ANC and EFF walked out of the meeting late in the afternoon and broke the quorum. The meeting was then postponed in terms of Section 5 of the City of Tshwane Rules and Orders By-laws (2012).

This means that I never had an opportunity to indicate whether the motions were permissible. How does breaking of quorum by councillors walking out of a meeting become my responsibility?

Last week, MEC Lebogang Maile illegally suspended me and my counterpart in Joburg, Vasco da Gama, using the Code of Conduct for Councillors as embedded in Schedule 1 of the Local Government: Municipal Systems Act No 32 of 2000. The MEC has since rescinded our suspension after we have filed papers in court to challenge his unlawful decision.

This is a clear indication that MEC Maile is unable to interpret and understand the laws governing the local government sphere. MEC Maile has indicated in the media space that I am a “second offender”. To date, myself or my office have not received any communication from the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs on my supposed wrongdoing.

Section 151(4) of the Constitution, 1996, provides that “national or provincial government may not compromise or impede a municipality’s ability or right to exercise its powers or perform its functions”.

This tells us that a municipality has a right to do its work. If the MEC is of the opinion that a councillor is not fulfilling their duties, then he must follow the correct processes according to the code of conduct for councillors - and only once the internal process is exhausted is he allowed to take action.

I welcome any investigation on me, as long as it is done according to the correct processes and within the ambit of the law.

It is of utmost importance that we continue to respect the rule of law. We are a constitutional democracy, as opposed to a majoritarian democracy. This means that the aspirations of the majority shall never prevail when they are pursued in unconstitutional and illegal ways.

As the speaker of council, my work is not to ensure that I remain the speaker. My responsibility is to do my work in terms of the law.

If a motion of no confidence in myself is done procedurally and legally, then at any time I am willing to move to the opposition benches. I am not here to protect my position as speaker. That is not democracy.

