Tshwane council dissolution invalid and inappropriate - Gauteng High Court, Pretoria

Pretoria - The days in office of City of Tshwane administrators are numbered after the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, set aside the decision by the provincial executive to dissolve council on the grounds that it was invalid and inappropriate. According to the ruling, head administrator Mpho Nawa should not immediately be ousted from office, but remain in charge until President Cyril Ramaphosa has lifted the lockdown. “In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the suggested draft order contains a suspension of the requested orders until five days after the nationwide lockdown enforced by the National Coronavirus Command Council and announced by the President of the Republic of South Africa on March 23, 2020, is lifted,” the court said. Before the lockdown is lifted, Nawa would be expected to execute his powers. The ruling effectively reinstated councillors to their positions by ordering that they should continue drawing salaries from the municipality. It said: “The dissolution decision shall have no impact on the entitlement of the councillors of the municipal council of Tshwane to continue to receive their salaries and benefits.”

The panel of judges who heard the urgent court application brought by the DA last month concluded that the decision to dissolve council “was inappropriate”.

The court said: “A decision in terms of Section 139(1)(c) is only appropriate if it is likely to ensure the relevant obligation will be fulfilled.”

According to the court, the executive council should have considered other less intrusive measures “to address the root cause of the council’s inability to fulfil its core responsibilities”.

The judgment was scathing about Premier David Makhura and MEC Lebogang Maile, the provincial executive council and the ANC, who were ordered to settle the legal costs in the case.

The court dismissed evidence found in Makhura’s affidavit used to support the course of action taken to dissolve council. In an affidavit, Makhura cited the City’s failure to spend conditional grants, suspension of heads of human settlement and roads and transport, unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure and poor quality of water supply to Hammanskraal as part of the motivation for council dissolution.

The court also criticised the move by Maile to gun for speaker Katlego Mathebe in an attempt to solve tension in council, instead of dealing with other issues which involved constant walk-outs from council by EFF and ANC councillors.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said the judgment vindicated the party’s belief that placing Tshwane under administration “was nothing but a poorly disguised attempt to take back, undemocratically”. “The court further ordered that council must be reinstated and that a council meeting must take place five days after Level 5 lockdown has ended.”

