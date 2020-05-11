Tshwane council may remain dissolved pending outcome of appeals

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane council will remain dissolved pending the outcome of the appeal processes. On Friday, the provincial government and EFF filed for leave to appeal against a Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, judgment that declared the dissolution of the DA-led administration unlawful. The province appealed to the Constitutional Court, while the EFF filed its papers in the Supreme Court of Appeal. In addition, the DA will today head to the High Court, on an urgent basis asking for the order reversing the dissolution of the council to be effective while the appeals are dealt with. According to legal expert Ferdinand Hartzenberg, in a situation like this, it is legally possible for the party that was favoured by the judgment to successfully obtain a court order that deems the decision effective amid appeals.

“The one party can go to court and say look, we understand that there has been some appeal, but we believe there is some malice in the appeal or that there is some important work that needs to be done. Please order that the judgment is effective in the interim, while the appeals will be dealt with accordingly,” he explained.

DA chairperson in Gauteng Mike Moriarty said the party’s lawyers were instructed to oppose the appeal because the mere launching of an application to appeal had the effect of holding the Tshwane judgment in abeyance.

He said this meant the administrators appointed to run the metro could carry on working, while lawfully elected councillors would remain out of office. A meeting to elect a new mayor could not be convened.

“In its ruling, the high court was scathing in its criticism of the provincial government’s unlawful actions and its feeble attempts to provide legal justification.

Moreover, the high court reaffirmed multiple previous judgments that had overturned similar actions of other provinces that tried to dissolve other municipalities.

“These cases set a high precedent for circumstances that warrant intervention. In so doing, the courts protected the constitutional status of a municipality as an independent sphere of government, equal to provincial and national spheres. So it is highly questionable whether either the ANC or the EFF actually have a case.

“This begs the question why they are willing to waste money on all of this when they have virtually no prospect of success.

“They go further to claim that because the council could not keep a quorum then this was an exceptional circumstance that justified dissolution. The ANC has exposed its strategy to render the council ungovernable in order to take control.

“In so doing, they show themselves as being unable to accept the democratic will of the voters,” Moriarty said.

Speaker of council Katlego Mathebe said the longer these delays existed, the more likely they would fail to approve a new budget as the current financial year was at its periphery.

“This leaves us at risk whereby the provincial government could come back later and put us under administration saying we did not comply,” she said.

Pretoria News