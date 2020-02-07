Departmental spokesperson Castro Ngobese said the constant fighting in council between different political parties slowed down the relocation process.
Ngobese is spokesperson for Lebogang Maile, the MEC for Human Settlements, Urban Planning and Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs.
“The City of Tshwane’s continuously collapsing council sittings have had a negative effect on our ability to resolve this issue speedily and with finality. We cannot secure the land identified for relocation without council approval of the budget adjustment,” he said.
About 1 000 people were displaced when their homes at Eerste Fabrieke informal settlement in Mamelodi were wiped out by flash floods early in December. They have been accommodated at Mamelodi West Baptist Church, and the deadline for their relocation was end of January.