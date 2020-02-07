Tshwane council strife hits relocation of Mamelodi flood victims









THE displaced flood victims have been temporarily accommodated at the Mamelodi West Baptist Church. Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The continuous collapse of the Tshwane council delayed the relocation of the displaced Mamelodi flood victims, the provincial department in charge of local government said yesterday. Departmental spokesperson Castro Ngobese said the constant fighting in council between different political parties slowed down the relocation process. Ngobese is spokesperson for Lebogang Maile, the MEC for Human Settlements, Urban Planning and Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs. “The City of Tshwane’s continuously collapsing council sittings have had a negative effect on our ability to resolve this issue speedily and with finality. We cannot secure the land identified for relocation without council approval of the budget adjustment,” he said. About 1 000 people were displaced when their homes at Eerste Fabrieke informal settlement in Mamelodi were wiped out by flash floods early in December. They have been accommodated at Mamelodi West Baptist Church, and the deadline for their relocation was end of January.

Ngobese said one of the serious issues that the Gauteng government had been faced with was the relocation of affected families into a new settlement area.

He said land had been identified and needed to be acquired at market value for purposes of relocating the affected families. “The City, through its council, has a statutory duty to sit and approve the budget adjustment in this regard, something which sadly still hasn’t happened”

Ngobese said outgoing mayor Stevens Mokgalapa had committed to meeting with Maile in order to expedite the issue.

The meeting was expected to address all bureaucratic loopholes and red tape so that the affected people could be relocated as soon as possible.

“A series of meetings will be held with the affected communities once all matters have been resolved within the various spheres of government,” he said.

Meanwhile, the displaced residents are planning a sit-in at the Department of Human Settlements and Tshwane House following a “breached promise”.

They said this was because they had been promised answers about their relocation process by January 31 but this did not happen. And in accordance with the initial plan, the victims were supposed to have been allocated new homes two weeks ago.

Mamelodi West Baptist Church pastor Thembelani Jentile said the provincial government had promised the people would move by the end January.

Jentile said he was also unsure what to tell his congregants, whose numbers had slightly declined since the flood victims started sleeping at the church.

The group’s representative, Tulani Ndlovu, said they had given up on the government, so much so that most people had gone back to the disaster-stricken informal settlement.

