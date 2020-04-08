Tshwane DA calls for donations of essential goods for 200 needy families

Pretoria - The DA in Tshwane is on the ground mobilising people to open their hearts and purses by donating essential goods to more than 200 needy families. According to the party, the families were identified by its members across the City of Tshwane since the beginning of the lockdown. The party's public representative Thabisile Vilakazi said many people have responded to the call by the organisation to donate food supplies and protective gear to the destitute. She said the role played by the organisation was to make people aware of places where they could drop off food parcels and other basic essentials. "Because we are not in government we can only make people aware of places where they can take their donation. In Gauteng we refer them to the Department of Social Development," Vilakazi said.

Efforts by the DA were made in light of the call by its Tshwane mayoral candidate Randall Williams this week for all churches and other organisations to be part of a community drive to collect non-perishable food items.

He said the food would alleviate the plight of families in need of support during the lockdown.

Williams said the party compiled a list of more than 200 families, who are in desperate need of food and social relief in Tshwane.

"These families are being severely affected by the lockdown and do not know where their next meal is going to come from," he said.

He said the party was inundated with requests for food parcels and social relief in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

"We have approached the Department of Social Development and the Gauteng Provincial Government, and it appears that the demand far exceeds the availability of supplies. Getting these food parcels authorised is also a tedious process, and the lengthy wait is prolonging the suffering of those who are in dire need of them," he said.

Those who can offer food, bedding, tents, clothing, sanitisers, masks, soap and other essential items were asked to phone 012 343 1358 or contact a local ward councillor.

Williams said: "The DA's community development committee members will assist with collecting and delivering food parcels and other provisions to those who need it the most. Your contribution will show that you care and it could save a life."

Pretoria News