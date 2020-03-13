Tshwane DA councillor Johan Jansen resigns says he can no longer serve people

Pretoria - Despite the shenanigans taking place in the City of Tshwane council, residents may rest assured that there is light at the end of this tunnel. This was said yesterday by the DA ward 48 councillor Johan Jansen who resigned from his seat of public service after 17 years in council. Jansen told Pretoria News that given he’s turning 77-years-old next week, it no longer made sense to hold on to the seat while council collapsed. The Centurion councillor said: “At 77 I no longer have the energy I needed to continue giving people my level best in terms of engagement and service delivery. Given that the City of Tshwane does not have an executive mayor and a city manager, I felt there is nothing I can do for our people. “I have served my Centurion people successfully for so many consecutive terms.

After 17 years in council, retired DA councillor Johan Jansen is looking forward to spending more time with his wife Anna-Marie and their children and grandchilren. Picture: Supplied





"They have loved me and worked peacefully with me, but in the last couple of months I have not been able to provide services for them.

“The EFF and ANC councillors collapsed numerous council meetings to a point where I looked around and thought to myself, what am I doing for my people?

"I can’t get much done without a proper council. Unfortunately in Tshwane the DA only holds 38% of the seats, it can’t govern without the support of the EFF or ANC councillors.

“However, it’s not all lost. I believe there is some light at the end of this tunnel for all residents of Tshwane.

"They should not give up because me resigning wasn’t quitting but realising that at my age I don’t have the energy I need to continue doing the job right.”

Jansen said he’ll be spending most of his time with his wife Anne-Marie and his four children and 10 grandchildren. He said he was going to enjoy watching them grow and was already basking in joy at the sight of his two grandchildren who recently graduated tertiary and started working.

He said he was looking forward to spending his free-up time participating in shooting sports because it was his other passion.

"He received Protea colours in the sport and also won a silver medal at the 2019 world championships.

He said if there was one thing he could teach young councillors is that they need to be active in their communities and engage residents on issues of service delivery.

"This helps build confidence and avoid falling out of favour with the people.

However, the one thing Jansen is not happy about going into his retirement is the state of Centurion.

He said the suburb has deteriorated over the years and a lot still needs to be done to revive to its glory days.

Pretoria News