Tshwane District Health Services identifying coronavirus quarantine sites

Pretoria - In preparation for a possible spike of cases of coronavirus infections, the Tshwane District Health Services is identifying quarantine sites for people who will not be able to self-isolate at home. So far the district has confirmed a youth development centre based in Kameeldrift as one of the facilities still undergoing compliance tests to make sure they meet health requirements as prescribed by the World Health Organization. Apart from the youth centre, there were six other sites earmarked for quarantining coronavirus patients, according to the health district. The youth centre, which is under the control of the Gauteng Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, was not yet ready to be handed over to the district. There were, however, other sites in Tshwane under the administration of the National Department of Health, according to the district.

It was said that the process of identifying sites and making sure they comply with health standards was an ongoing process.

Chief director at the metro's district health services Mothomone Pitsi said the youth centre would be furnished with 38 beds and was “the current recommended facility” earmarked for quarantining Covid-19 patients.

He said that at this stage there had not been a single person admitted at the facility.

The Covid-19 patients likely to be transferred to the quarantine centres could only be taken there upon a recommendation by the clinics or hospitals.

While the City of Joburg has the FNB Stadium, which was last month announced as a field hospital with at least 1500 beds for patients suffering from the coronavirus, Tshwane has Tshwane District Hospital.

Pitsi said apart from the district hospital there were, so far, no other facilities that have been proposed in the district to be turned into field hospitals.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the hospital had been cleared of patients in preparation of a possible spike in Covid-19 cases that might require people requiring intense medical attention to be admitted.

Pitsi recently said fortunately there had not been a coronavirus patient admitted at the district hospital.

The contingency plans to deal with Covid-19 cases also include three existing hospitals in the metro - Kalafong Provincial Hospital in Atteridgeville, Jubilee District Hospital in Hammanskraal and Dr George Mukhari Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa - which were identified for treating patients with coronavirus.

The hospitals would soon have permanent wards to increase capacity with an extra 300 beds to be provided to both George Mukhari and Jubilee.

“This intervention will help speed up our existing plans to increase capacity in these facilities, using alternative building technology,” he said.

Makhura said the province's Covid-19 response plan was based on five pillars - comprehensive health response, food security response, enforcement and compliance measures, economic response and social mobilisation, and social solidarity.

Tshwane metro continued to record cases of coronavirus infections, which stood at more than 250 as of last week.

Pretoria News