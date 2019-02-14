SMU FM breakfast show host Percy Sleash SA has returned with a Valentine’s Day and month of love song, Back To The 90s.

Pretoria - As couples celebrate Valentine’s Day today and the “month of love”, they should remember the vibe that brought them together. This is the message of the new song from the king of Tshwane’s airwaves, Percy Sleash SA, or P-Sleash, real name Isaac Percy Mabasa.

The breakfast show host on the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University radio station SMU FM launches the song today - and expects it to dominate the airwaves well beyond Valentine’s Day.

“Well, the song is basically about an old couple. The couple remember when they started dating,” he said.

“It’s just a Valentine’s song reminding people that what they felt when they first met must make them cherish their relationship and one another even more as they grow old together.”

The song, titled Back To The 90s, features vocalist Leon Lee, WiziBeats and SK. It was produced By Yannick Lumbala, one of Nigeria’s finest, who now lives in Sunnyside.

P-Sleash is set to go on a national tour to promote the song and plans to shoot a video.

“It is by far the best track I have done. I have worked on many songs since 2008, but none of my previous work has been full of life like this one. I thank God, and all the artists who worked with me on this project,” he added.

P-Sleash is also an actor, poet, comedian, singer, MC and event organiser. He brings all these elements to his radio show every weekday.

“My team is passionate about radio. I am the driver of The Ultimate Morning Xperience,” said Percy Sleash, who was born in Ga-Rankuwa and raised in Soshanguve by a single mother.

His radio team includes Neo Rabaji, who doubles as news reader and co-host.

He has co-hosted on Soshanguve Radio and TUT FM. Staff

