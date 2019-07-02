Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/ African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The refusal by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) to approve the City of Tshwane’s electricity tariff increases wasn’t unusual. Utility Services MMC Abel Tau said the refusal was part of the process followed by Nersa and happened almost every year.

“It happened in 2016/17 and last year. The only thing that makes it different now is that as Tshwane we are changing the whole tariff into a new structure which makes provision for embedded energy generation because we must go green,” he said.

On Friday, according to Tau, Nersa met with the City as part of the practise to interrogate its new tariff structure.

“They asked us to respond to questions that had to do with revenue. They asked us if we would be able to make revenue. We are confident that we will be able to make revenue.”

He said questions stemmed from the City’s approach that it needed to move into greener energy without overly relying onelectricity purchases.

He said the City made its submission, but it was asked to respond in writing. “I am confident that the regulator will give us approval today (yesterday).”

He said Nersa wanted the City to bring charges under the agricultural category on par with “domestic charges”.

Despite not receiving approval, Tau said the City would implement new tariff increases in line with a council resolution of March 28.

“Remember that council is the highest decision-making body. We will effect the tariffs as adopted by council.”

Tau said one of the recommendations in the resolution stated that implementation was subject to Nersa’s approval.

However, he said that the national regulator could still adjust tariffs after they had been introduced.

“There will be an adjustment in the month of July if what we have resolved to implement is a little bit more,” he said.

Tau was reacting to claims by civic organisation Tshwane Money Matters that Nersa’s refusal paved the way for Tshwane to be placed under administration.

The organisation’s spokesperson, Lex Middelberg, said in terms of the Electricity Regulation Act 4 of 2006 the City “may only sell electricity to consumers on approved tariffs and conditions, which must be applied for annually”.

“Given Nersa’s refusal to grant Tshwane’s last minute bid to approve its tariff application, Tshwane effectively has failed to approve electricity tariffs before the start of the financial year and cannot recover electricity revenue from its consumers,” he said.

He said his organisation wrote a letter to Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Lebogang Maile, requesting him to place Tshwane under administration.

