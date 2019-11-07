Tshwane emergency crew robbed while responding in Soshanguve









A City of Tshwane emergency service crew, robbed while responding to an apparent medical emergency in Soshanguve. Picture: Pixabay Pretoria - The South African Emergency Personnel's Union has called on police to move speedily with investigating the case of an armed robbery involving a City of Tshwane emergency service crew, robbed while responding to an apparent medical emergency in Soshanguve Block GG on Wednesday. The incident happened just after 2am, after, according to Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso, the call centre received an emergency call requesting assistance with a patient that was having difficulty breathing in the area. When the crew arrived at the address, they found the house with its lights off and a locked gate. While phoning the call centre to confirm the address, an unknown man pounced on the crew. He informed them he had called them, before robbing them at gunpoint.

A case of armed robbery was opened at Phuthanong police station.

"The unknown male proceeded to give the ambulance crew the exact location of where the patient was and before they realised what was happening, the unknown male confronted the official with a gun through an open window, demanding cellphones from the crew,” he said.

After instructing the crew to hand over their cellphones, the suspect then told them to drive off.

The union condemned the incident saying: “We further call on Soshanguve Block GG community members to work hand in hand with the police to ensure that justice prevails.

"The arrest of this culprit will set a good example to those who are still planning to commit crimes, in particular attacking paramedics.”

Pretoria News