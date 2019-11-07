Pretoria - The South African Emergency Personnel's Union has called on police to move speedily with investigating the case of an armed robbery involving a City of Tshwane emergency service crew, robbed while responding to an apparent medical emergency in Soshanguve Block GG on Wednesday.
The incident happened just after 2am, after, according to Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso, the call centre received an emergency call requesting assistance with a patient that was having difficulty breathing in the area.
When the crew arrived at the address, they found the house with its lights off and a locked gate.
While phoning the call centre to confirm the address, an unknown man pounced on the crew.
He informed them he had called them, before robbing them at gunpoint.