Tshwane Emergency Services facility closes after Covid-19 case

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane has been forced to temporarily shut down operations at one of its emergency facilities after an employee tested positive for Covid-19. The metro said it had suspended operations at the Tshwane Emergency Services Department Station 4, Pieter Delport Disaster Management Centre, in Silverton. The City said a 64-year-old employee had gone into isolation after a Covid-19 test of members of his household came back positive. He informed management of his test results on the afternoon of June 12. He was asymptomatic during the regular screening and sanitisation conducted daily before entering the station.

The employee wore appropriate personal protective equipment daily.

The personal protective equipment stock availability is continuously being monitored to ensure that staff are always protected.

The City emphasised that the employee infected was trained on correct use of personal protective equipment and on the disease itself.

The closure of the station is also an opportunity to allow the building and emergency response resources to be sanitised and deep cleaned further, as much as it is done so consistently against the coronavirus risk.

The rest of the staff working the same shift with the infected employee have all been placed in isolation and have been tested.

“All those who came into contact with the infected employee will be traced and managed accordingly, as per the Department of Health guidelines,” the City said.

The City has a comprehensive workplace Covid-19 management plan, which is backed by expertly advised protocols and guidelines.

Spokesperson for the City of Tshwane Lindela Mashigo said: “We will continue to take all precautionary measures to protect our most important asset - our valuable staff, as well as our residents - who look up to us for a diligent and professional service.

“The Emergency Services Department will continue to respond to incidents reported in the areas covered by the closed station, from surrounding fire stations.”

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News