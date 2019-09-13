Pretoria - Police have declined to be drawn into allegations that the head of Tshwane Emergency Services, Previn Govender, will be arrested soon for allegedly falsifying his qualifications. SAPS spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe would only say the investigating officer was gathering information in relation to a fraud case.

“If it is a fraud case, we need to verify the facts. We we will let you know more after the suspect has appeared in court,” she said.

A case of fraud was first lodged at the Pretoria Central Police Station by a senior municipal official last September.

The Pretoria News was told that the investigating officer obtained a warrant of arrest for Govender on Wednesday.

Asked if the police would soon be executing an arrest, Selepe said: “I cannot confirm the imminent arrest.”

The officer was said to have been at Tshwane House to obtain information regarding the amount of money paid to Govender since he was appointed.

The information was crucial in determining the amount Govender had to repay to the City in line with the auditor-general’s adverse findings against him. His annual salary package was more than R1.2million.

Mayoral spokesperson Omogolo Taunyane said the executive was unaware of any move to arrest Govender. Taunyane previously refuted claims that Govender was not adequately qualified for his position.

“The mayor did ask for proof of his qualification and he provided it. Govender is not an unqualified person,” Taunyane said at the time.

Last August, the Pretoria News reported that the former city manager, Dr Moeketsi Mosola, was blasted for apparently protecting Govender.

He was also criticised for remaining mum on Govender’s qualifications when he released a report on irregular appointments of senior officials in the metro. This was despite having terminated the contracts of other senior officials for similar wrongdoings.

Govender had been exposed for misrepresenting his qualifications - the same scandal that claimed the scalp of Marietha Aucamp, former chief of staff in the office of former mayor, Solly Msimanga.

He possesses an advanced diploma in fire technology obtained at the Southern African Emergency Services Institute in 1996 as his highest qualification. His current position, which he assumed in 2017, required a minimum of a bachelor’s degree.

Two weeks ago, the ANC leader in Tshwane, Dr Kgosi Maepa, opened a case of fraud against him at the Brooklyn Police Station.

At the time Maepa said: “The South African Qualifications Authority confirmed that Mr Previn Govender falsified his CV.”

Yesterday, insiders claimed Govender had applied for leave to save himself from the embarrassment of being arrested while at work.

Pretoria News