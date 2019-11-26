Tshwane gender-based violence shelters hamstrung by finance









ORGANISATIONS dealing with GBV victims say shelters that house women and children who have been victims of GBV and abuse are grossly underfunded and there is also a lack of empowerment financially after they leave the shelter. Picture taken at The Jubilee Centre in Pretoria. Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Gross underfunding and a lack of sustained support for survivors of gender-based violence have been identified as problematic in the fight against this scourge in Tshwane. This is according to Joy Lange, an executive at National Shelter Movement SA, which offers shelter to women and children who have suffered from abuse. Lange said the biggest challenge across the country in terms of shelters housing those affected by gender-based violence and abuse was the lack of funding. She said some provincial governments gave only R9 a day, while some gave up to R71 to cover the costs of living for women under the care of shelters. She said there was a massive need for a holistic approach to the problem.

“When she (a victim) leaves (the shelter), where does she go? Housing Department has to step in, Department of Health also has to come on board with regards to mental issues arising from experiencing abuse.”

She said there was also a need to improve their ability to fend for themselves and family.

“What happens to the perpetrator? Men must also be sent to rehab programmes. Why must it be the women and children who are displaced and leaving their homes? Let the abuser be the one to leave.”

Grass roots intervention was also a massive need, according to Lange, in order to teach children what gender-based violence was and steer them away from the cycle.

She said more vigorous awareness and campaigns were needed rather than just 16 Days of Activism Against Women and Children.

“We advocate for 365 days of activism, but we appreciate and are happy the awareness happens over this time because the festive season sees a lot of things going on, but more certainly should be done.”





She encouraged the inception of organisations to rehabilitate men, relook at cultural practices and bring them out in the open more.

Manisha Ramnarian of the Tshwane Leadership Foundation, which assists victims of abuse and violence, concurred. She said economic empowerment of women who survived abuse in relationships was lagging far behind.

Speaking on the challenges faced by the city-based NGOs aimed at assisting abused women and children, Ramnarian said financial empowerment or up-skilling of those women was still lacking.

Ramnarian said even if women and children were pulled out of the cycle of violence, housed and assisted, they had no means of earning a living and many ended up returning to their abusers. “We need more businesses to come aboard and assist these women to get back on their feet and give them opportunities.”

She however believed that women could be safer if families intervened.

“We need interventions from a young age, the younger the better, to be able to break the cycle. More awareness and education is needed at grass roots level, and more monitoring from parents on these sensitive topics.

“More than anything we also need to focus, besides getting women out, on empowering them to not go back to the same place they were abused.

“More work must also be done with men, on the side of eradicating the violence, than removing the women from the violence. Men have a big role to play in this fight.”

More focus is needed on the perpetrators, she said.

“We are focused on getting the mother away and not (doing) enough work on children in domestic violence. What do we do to allow the child to deal with the trauma they may have experienced - and it's a lifelong scar. They have also been through the abuse with the mother, but attention is not on them.”

She said there was a big need for more organisations, movements and institutions that will deal with the boy child, youth and men in general to discuss and start dealing with these social ills.

“We don't have enough, we need more men standing up. The school curriculum needs to incorporate this and be proactive, preventive and stop being reactive,” she said.

Last week Mmabatho Ramogoshi from the Department of Women, during a media briefing on the scourge, said prevention, laws and policies needed to be re-looked at so victims are not faced with their perpetrators in the streets after a short while as they serve and get parole easily.

She said they were also looking at opening a building in Thaba Tshwane to shelter women who had escaped the grip of their perpetrators but get stranded with no place to go.

Eleven other buildings have been earmarked throughout the province for this purpose.

* GET INVOLVED! Share your thoughts on toxic masculinity and how it affects our society via Whatsapp on 074 557 3535. Remember to add #DontLookAway

Pretoria News