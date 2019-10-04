Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa said: “This initiative is well in line with the City’s strategic pillar to promote economic growth and development and job creation.
“This investment, consisting of 200 000m² leasable floor area of retail, office, residential facilities will bring significant socio-economic benefit for the province and the City of Tshwane.
“We must remember that labour statistics indicated that our country’s unemployment rate has spiked from 27.6% to an alarming 29% resulting in the highest unemployment level since the global financial crisis in 2008.”
He said that meant residents had even fewer resources to share in an already financially constrained environment. It was for that reason, he explained, that the City deemed it necessary to join stakeholders and show commitment to this lifetime project that would address challenges of economic stagnation and job creation.