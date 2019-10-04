Tshwane hails R6bn Castle Gate precinct









RAOUL DE VILLIERS of Atterbury, MMC for Economic Development and Spatial Planning Isak Pietersen, Executive Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and Tebogo Mogashoa, chairman of Talis Investment Partners, at the construction site of the Castle Gate development in Erasmus Park. Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The City of Tshwane was proud to see the commencement of construction of a multi-billion rand mixed use precinct by Atterbury developers. Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa said: “This initiative is well in line with the City’s strategic pillar to promote economic growth and development and job creation. “This investment, consisting of 200 000m² leasable floor area of retail, office, residential facilities will bring significant socio-economic benefit for the province and the City of Tshwane. “We must remember that labour statistics indicated that our country’s unemployment rate has spiked from 27.6% to an alarming 29% resulting in the highest unemployment level since the global financial crisis in 2008.” He said that meant residents had even fewer resources to share in an already financially constrained environment. It was for that reason, he explained, that the City deemed it necessary to join stakeholders and show commitment to this lifetime project that would address challenges of economic stagnation and job creation.

Atterbury committed many years ago to jack up development in the city with billions worth of investments in properties. Yesterday saw the company launching and showcasing the first phase of a R6billion large-scale modern, multi-faceted development of Castle Gate in Erasmus Park.

Mokgalapa attended as did various other stakeholders including MMC for Economic Development and Spatial Planning Isak Pietersen.

Premier David Makhura and his entourage also visited the site during the day. He praised the investment and the important role it would play in the lives of people in Gauteng and Tshwane.

Large cranes have been on site working speedily to bring about this development, set to include 100 000m² of office space, 40 000m² of specialist medical facilities, a hotel, as well as 1 100 residential units, and a 23 000m² convenience retail centre.

Castle Gate is a co-development by Atterbury Property Fund and the Carl Erasmus Trust.

What would be most pleasing to residents of Tshwane is the 20 000 permanent jobs that will be created by the development. Mokgalapa said he could not wait to see residents enjoy employment at the precinct.

Atterbury development manager Raoul de Villiers said: “Castle Gate is a once-in-a-lifetime development opportunity with an excellent location in a key growth node and a unique proposition that has the support of its City, and is being welcomed by its community. “We are confident in the future of South Africa and proud to invest in the country that we love and the City of Tshwane where Atterbury was started. We are thrilled to be working with great partners.”

De Villiers told Pretoria News that the whole project was expected to take between five and 10 years, but the shopping and lifestyle centre would be ready in less than a year.

