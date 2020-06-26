Tshwane has 7 areas flagged as coronavirus hot spots

Pretoria - Some parts of Pretoria West have been highlighted as hot spots of the deadly coronavirus, with at least 579 new cases recorded within seven days. The affected areas were Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville and Lotus Gardens, which recorded an increase in positive cases between June 18 and 24. All-in-all the active cases in those areas stood at 1026, while the confirmed cases were 1341. The growing number of cases was despite the fact that the City of Tshwane continued to account for the third largest number of Covid-19 cases in the province, lagging behind both the City of Joburg and Ekurhuleni. This was detailed in the Covid-19 update presented by Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku yesterday.

The statistics showed that the City recorded at least 4059 cases, 972 recoveries, 3070 active cases and 17 deaths as of Wednesday.

Region seven, which included Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana and Rethabiseng recorded the least number of cases with only 45 active cases.

Masuku said the province had a significant number of confirmed cases of more than 11000 from June 18.

The bulk of patients who had lost the fight against the virus were between the ages 50 and 79.

“In general the number of people only spend two days at maximum. This is an indication that these patients come in already ill condition,” Masuku said.

The comorbidities such as diabetes and hypertension contributed hugely towards the deaths of patients.

“Out of 172113 public servants in Gauteng, 924 have tested positive since March. This includes public health workers and educators. We are deeply saddened by the recent loss of three of our health workers,” Masuku said.

He expressed confidence that the province was ready to deal with cases of patients needing hospitalisation.

Five areas in the province were identified for the construction of field hospitals.

Tshwane head administrator Mpho Nawa said the number of fatalities in the metro were relatively low compared with other big metros due to the measures put in place.

He said the metro had resolved to target two regions every Friday as part of the outreach campaign to screen and test as many people as possible.

More than 15 of the City’s buildings had to temporarily close after some workers tested positive for the virus. However, most of them have since reopened and the infected staffers have recovered.

It also came to light that Tshwane Market Fresh Produce temporarily closed following a discovery of the virus in the workers.

Nawa urged residents to brace themselves for a surge in Covid-19 infections at the height of winter, following the medical experts’ predictions. He pleaded with residents and employees of the City to be extra cautious and take preventive measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi expressed worries that Tshwane South had most of the learners affected by the virus after at least 20 tested positive.

Meanwhile, none of the schools in Tshwane North have been affected by the virus.

Lesufi said 619 of the 659 independent schools had reopened.

He said figures regarding the status of Covid-19 cases were being reconciled and updated daily.

So far, he said, there were 176 schools affected with 58 learners and 188 teachers having tested positive.

Pretoria News