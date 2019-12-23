Tshwane has gone dark, gloomy for DA-led coalition government









Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa. PHOTO: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - What started as a new dawn in 2016 in Tshwane has gone dark and gloomy for the DA-led coalition government. The ruling party slugged it out in the high court with the opposition ANC and EFF in a battle for the soul of the metro this week. However, what was meant to be a job-creating, service delivery-focused and corruption-free administration has gone pear-shaped. It seems like yesterday when Solly Msimanga became the first non-ANC mayor of the metro. The DA had managed to woo several smaller parties to its corner and formed a government, with the support of the EFF. Typical of any new broom, Msimanga visited the Tshwane Market on his first day in office, addressed a business event and talked big about undoing the wrongs of the previous ANC administration.

The future looked brighter when he acted against officials implicated in wrongdoings in City Hall and former mayoral mansion refurbishments.

Once he got settled in, it appeared to be business as usual despite attempts by the ANC, from the opposition benches, to unsettle him.

The DA was seemingly in total control. Then rumours started flying out of Tshwane House that Msimanga was battling to manage his then city manager, Moeketsi Mosola. When the GladAfrica tender scandal erupted, so did the confirmation that the relationship between the mayor and city manager was at rock-bottom.

Msimanga was still trying to oust Mosola when he resigned to lead the DA provincial charge ahead of the May elections.

Prior to his departure,trouble was brewing regarding the appointment of senior officials in his government who did not meet the prescribed requirements. Its first casualty was Marietha Aucamp, chief of staff in the mayor's office.

Enter Stevens Mokgalapa, who positioned himself as a champion of service delivery. The early days of his administration were calmer but then the GladAfrica matter flared again, followed by the battle to get rid of Mosola.

Moeketsi Ntsimane became acting city manager, but his three-month term will be remembered for the Previn Govender matter, which had started when Msimanga was still in office.

Govender was employed without required qualifications but Ntsimane declared all was above board despite evidence to the contrary.

Next to follow Mosola out of the door was Govender. Augustine Makgata is now acting city manager.

Mokgalapa, with knives out for him from the opposition parties, was caught in an alleged sex scandal with Sheila Senkubuge, who has since resigned as road and transport MMC.

The sex act allegedly took place in a municipal building, but the two were also recorded making remarks about senior municipal senior officials and members of the executive. The DA has since placed Mokgalapa on special leave while probing the matter.

The DA's regional leader, Abel Tau, is now acting mayor. Apart from dealing with a water crisis, electricity outages and other issues, he is facing a high court bid by the ANC and EFF to oust Mokgalapa. The provincial government has also announced it is placing Tshwane under administration.

The DA can no longer count on the support of the EFF, which teamed up with the ANC to vote out the mayor during a council sitting that is now being disputed in court.

The EFF has also made clear its intentions to govern the metro.

It’s safe to say the Tshwane government is a mess. Questions have been raised about whether coalition governments can actually work.

The metro needs to return to being a one-party government, where a ruling party will not need favours from others to govern.

Pretoria News