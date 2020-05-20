Tshwane hospitals urged to help address drug use

Pretoria - A study by the Department of Family Medicine at the University of Pretoria (UP) has found that a significant proportion of hospital inpatients in Tshwane use regulated and unregulated substances. These include tobacco, alcohol, cannabis, heroin and nyaope. The study was aimed at determining the prevalence and nature of substance use and treatment, and willingness to enter harm-reduction programmes. It was conducted among 401 inpatients in various departments at Steve Biko Academic Hospital, Kalafong Hospital, Tshwane District Hospital and Mamelodi Hospital. According to the findings, published in the South African Medical Journal, a third of study participants showed moderate to high risk of use for at least one substance.

Dr Andrew Scheibe, part of the research team, said hospitals predominantly served middle to low socio-economic segments of the population. He said people tended to have substance use disorders due to trauma, lack of basic services and socio-economic issues.

The researchers highlighted the need for clinicians to screen for substance use among people in hospital settings, and proposed that those with high-risk or dependent use receive evidence-based treatment while in hospital.

“On leaving hospital, patients with high-risk substance use should also be offered the best available primary health care, including harm-reduction services like opioid substitution therapy, which is available in Tshwane via the Community Oriented Substance Use Programme which UP leads.”

The programme assists substance users with counselling, safer using practices, opioid substitution therapy, and needle and syringe exchange services.

“Opioid dependence needs to be identified so people in hospital can receive treatment and support to manage withdrawal symptoms and cravings, and complete their treatment. Without access to opioid substitution therapy, those with opioid dependence are at high risk of leaving hospital before completing treatment.”

On discharge, opioid substitution therapy “reduces risks of morbidity and mortality, including from overdose”, said Scheibe.

He added that unregulated substances, usually bought off the street, held additional dangers.

“Contamination with other substances and unknown concentration increase the risk of poisoning and overdose. Substances can be consumed through various routes, not limited to ingestion, smoking and injecting.”

Furthermore, sufficient and accessible sterile injecting equipment was needed to prevent needle and syringe reuse and sharing of needles, to reduce the risk of HIV infection and hepatitis C.

Scheibe said while the study found higher levels of substance use among men, women who used drugs faced additional challenges as they were often less visible.

“Some barriers include less access to resources (including transport), limited family support, absence of child-care services, and fear that contact with the criminal justice system and social welfare services may jeopardise their custody of their children,” he said.

The team of scientists said hospital staff should be adequately trained around substances, substance use screening, and on the provision of brief interventions, opioid substitution therapy and referral to effective services.

Scheibe suggested that an assessment of hospital staff knowledge, attitudes and practices around substance use would be an important first step towards developing health worker training.

“As per the Batho Pele principles, all people should receive non-judgmental service,” he said.

