Tshwane House shut after staff test positive for coronavirus

Pretoria - City of Tshwane headquarters, Tshwane House, is among the three municipal buildings closed after staffers tested positive for Covid-19.

The others are Mini Munitoria in Mamelodi West and the Silverton Fire Station. They will reopen on Friday for business continuity, City spokesperson Selby Bokaba has said.

The interior of the buildings would be disinfected to combat the spread of Covid-19 from the positive cases. All contacts will be traced and managed according to the Department of Health Covid-19 guidelines and protocols.

“During the disinfection and deep cleaning of the buildings, all employees working at the three affected buildings are encouraged to work from home during the temporary closure period and take the necessary precautionary measures where necessary to observe occupational health and safety directives and protocols related to the Covid-19 pandemic,” Bokaba said.

“The City’s management has provided all its employees with personal protection equipment, routinely disinfects the exterior and interior of its buildings, screens and hand sanitises everyone entering any of its buildings. The City has also made it compulsory for anyone entering any of its buildings or using its facilities to wear a face cloth mask and observe physical distancing.”