Tshwane House shut after staff test positive for coronavirus
The others are Mini Munitoria in Mamelodi West and the Silverton Fire Station. They will reopen on Friday for business continuity, City spokesperson Selby Bokaba has said.
The interior of the buildings would be disinfected to combat the spread of Covid-19 from the positive cases. All contacts will be traced and managed according to the Department of Health Covid-19 guidelines and protocols.
“During the disinfection and deep cleaning of the buildings, all employees working at the three affected buildings are encouraged to work from home during the temporary closure period and take the necessary precautionary measures where necessary to observe occupational health and safety directives and protocols related to the Covid-19 pandemic,” Bokaba said.
“The City’s management has provided all its employees with personal protection equipment, routinely disinfects the exterior and interior of its buildings, screens and hand sanitises everyone entering any of its buildings. The City has also made it compulsory for anyone entering any of its buildings or using its facilities to wear a face cloth mask and observe physical distancing.”
Head administrator Mpho Nawa said the City had a comprehensive workplace Covid-19 management plan backed by stringent protocols and guidelines.
“We will continue to take all precautionary measures aimed at protecting our employees as well as the public from contracting the coronavirus. We appeal to all the stakeholders to co-operate with us as we collectively deal with the pandemic to minimise its spread within the capital city,” Nawa said.
The City would ensure services rendered at the three affected buildings would be redirected to other offices to ensure continuation of service delivery while protecting the health and safety of its employees and that of the public.
