Pretoria - The City of Tshwane fleet management provider, Moipone Fleet, once again turned to court - this time to provisionally interdict the metro from doing business with any other company. The City will next month approach the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, in a bid to have its contract with Moipone overturned. It is in the meantime engaging in negotiations with service providers to buy vehicles. Its contract with Moipone is mostly for the leasing of heavy-duty vehicles.

Moipone, however, said it had the exclusive rights in terms of a tender to provide vehicles to the City. It wanted the City to be interdicted from dealing with anyone but them pending the outcome of next month’s legal bid.

Judge Hans Fabricius, however, would have none of this. In a short judgment handed down yesterday, he dismissed the application and slapped Moipone with the legal costs.

He said the City was supplying services to the public and it was obliged to do so by Statute. Judge Fabricius added that if it was found during next month’s review proceedings that the City had breached its contract with Moipone, the contractor could claim the damages it had suffered as a result.

Moipone said it would be difficult to quantify their losses. But Judge Fabricius said litigation was often difficult and this did not warrant him interdicting the City.

Moipone and the City are no strangers to sorting out their differences in court. The court last year made it clear that the City had to honour its Public Private Partnership agreement dated March 24, 2016, with Moipone. It may thus not source any Category A or Category C vehicles from any other party than from Moipone. This include light vehicles, buses and other heavier vehicles.

This situation would remain, the court said, pending the final outcome of a legal challenge of the validity of the agreement.

Judge Norman Davis last year ordered that the City had to comply with its obligations until the contract was set aside or confirmed.

Moipone at the time complained that the City was forcing it to its knees by concluding agreements with other service providers regarding its fleet requirements.

One of the gripes was that the City had ordered 187 waste trucks, but when Moipone delivered the trucks, the City refused to accept them.

But this time the City told the court that the agreement did not deal with the purchase of vehicles. It exclusively dealt with the leasing and maintenance of vehicles which it got from Moipone.

According to the City, buying its own vehicles fell outside the scope of the tender, which will come to and end in 2021.

The City said it had invited interested parties, including Moipone, to submit tenders for the purchase of vehicles.

Moipone, however, insisted that it would be out of pocket if the City continued with its plans to buy vehicles. It said it had incurred substantial expenses in establishing its infrastructure to provide the required services to the City.

