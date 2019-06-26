File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Pretoria - The Gauteng provincial department of water and sanitation and the City of Tshwane remain on opposite sides regarding the water quality in Hammanskraal, Pretoria as results loom in two weeks time. Departmental spokesperson, Sputnik Ratau, said they wanted to assure the residents of Hammanskraal that they would not stop until they put to bed the longstanding issue regarding the water quality in the area.

Ratau said they wanted to assure the community that current tests on water samples collected in a number of places around the area on June 20, were continuing intensely.

Samples were collected at Temba Water Treatment Works, Kekana Primary School, Refentse Clinic, and Hammanskraal Secondary School, by the City, the South African Human Rights Commission and community representatives.

The samples are currently at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research laboratory for microbiological, chemical, and physical analysis.

Sputnik said once the results were concluded and released in three weeks time, starting from when they were collected, they would only then be able to put to bed their concerns of if the water is fit for consumption as per the South African National Standard.

“Fact of the matter is that we are not happy with the water quality. Once the results come back only then can we as the department act as the prescripts of the law allow us to.”

When asked if the department was concerned regarding the residents safety whilst the results were pending, Ratau said naturally they were concerned, however they had to await the outcomes first.

“The municipality is the supplier of water for its residents and they must satisfy the prescripts of the law and needs of community".

MMC for Utility Services in Tshwane, Abel Tau, earlier this week continued to reassure residents of Hammanskraal that their water was safe to drink and not harmful.

This despite the departments concerns and further online reports claiming that residents would have to drink “possibly unsafe” water.

“We would like to assure our residents in Hammanskraal and nearby areas, that the City, in co-operation with the department and Human Rights Commission, will make every effort to ensure that the quality of the water stays 100% compliant,” he previously said.

Pretoria News